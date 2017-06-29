ABC Body Shop earns certification from Assured Performance

COTTONWOOD - ABC Body Shop has been officially Certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facility necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

In achieving their Certification, ABC BODY SHOP is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, ABC Body Shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, GM, Nissan, and Hyundai.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various Automakers, ABC Body Shop passed the rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.

The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the stringent requirements of the Certification program.

According to ABC Body Shop owner Robbie Allen, “We’ve worked hard to stay ahead of the curve in the collision repair industry. This official Certification demonstrates that commitment to our customers. We take pride in our highly trained technicians who use the latest tools and equipment to deliver a top quality repair and the best customer service.”

The certification criteria is based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle.

Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.