Clarkdale gives first-round approval to reduced spending plan for coming year

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Town Council approved the preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2018 during their June 27 meeting.

At $14.98 million, the budget is a 14.07-percent decrease from last year’s budget.

The decrease is primarily due to the completion of several large capital projects (the Upper Clarkdale Water Main Replacement project and the Broadway/Main Intersection project) that will notbe reflected in next year’s budget.

The 2018 Fiscal Year begins July 1, 2017.

As part of the required State budget adoption process, the Town will publish the preliminary budget in the newspaper and have the budget available for public viewing before the final budget hearing and approval July 25.

