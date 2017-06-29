New pastor for Mountain View, Haven United Methodist churches

The parishioners of Cottonwood’s Mountain View and Jerome’s Haven United Methodist churches will welcome their new pastor as he delivers his message at Sunday’s morning worship services.

The Rev. Jonathan Wesley Hall has been appointed pastor of the two churches by Desert Southwest United Methodist Conference Bishop Robert T. Hoshibata.

The Rev. Hall comes to Arizona after serving since 2015 as senior pastor of First United Methodist Church at Frackville, Pennsylvania.

He replaces the Rev. Douglas Reynolds, who was interim pastor at Mountain View for the past nine months, and the Rev. Janet Keefer, who retired after serving at Haven United Methodist.

The Rev. Hall has a long history with the Methodist Church, which started his junior year in high school when he was president of the Conference Council on Youth Ministries. A year before his parents had been called into local pastoral ministry at Avondale (Pa) United Methodist Church, which he considers his spiritual home.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Valley Forge (Pa) Christian College in 2002 and then moved to Lancaster to attend Lancaster Theological Seminary (LTS), where he completed seminary in 2007.

Following an appointment to Stehman Memorial UMC in southern Lancaster County, the Rev. Hall also worked for a counseling service where he had hands-on experience working with children who had a variety of issues – ranging from autism to sexual abuse.

“This gave me,” he said, “the opportunity to deal with some very serious issues that are facing many children today.”

In 2011, he was fully ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church, and was appointed to Tobyhanna (Pa) UMC, where he served for four years before being appointed to the Frackville church.

His wife, Katie, is an elementary school teacher. The couple has two children: Olivia, entering the seventh grade this fall, and Sophia Ann, who be a second grader this fall.

“Our family,” the Rev. Hall said, “is looking forward to the new opportunities that are in store for us a Mountain View and Haven, and are looking forward to all that God can do through and with us.”