Prescott hosts World’s Oldest Rodeo

The 2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo began June 28, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, and follows with seven more performances through next Tuesday, July 4.
A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo, Prescott Frontier Days will feature 597 contestants during what’s affectionately called rodeo’s “Cowboy Christmas” period, from late June through July.
Frontier Days attracts dozens of pro rodeo’s best cowboys each year, in part because of its tradition as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Top-placing cowboys in every competitive event have a chance to win thousands of dollars.
What follows is a list of several of the best cowboys competing in this year’s 130th annual rodeo – from tonight’s performance through the eighth and final performance on July 4.
Special events
Kiwanis Kiddie Parade June 30, 8:30 a.m. - Cortez & Goodwin Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Arts & Crafts Show July 1, 2, 3 - Courthouse Plaza
Prescott Frontier Days®, Inc. Parade July 1, 9 a.m. - Courthouse Plaza
Whiskey Row Boot Race July 1, immediately after parade - Whiskey Row, Downtown Prescott
July 4th Celebration & Fireworks July 4, noon to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Downtown Prescott
Fireman Hose Cart Races July 3, 9 a.m. - Cortez Street
Cowboy Church July 2, 10 a.m. - Prescott Rodeo Grounds
Rodeo Queen Coronation July 4, Noon - Prescott Rodeo Grounds
2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo
FRIDAY, JUNE 30 (THIRD PERF) – 7:30 p.m.
Bareback Riding
Jake Brown, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Cleveland, Texas.
Evan Jayne, 35: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Marseille, France, now Huntsville, Texas.
Chad Rutherford, 25: from Itasca, Texas.
Chauncey Kirby
Tim O’Connell, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Zwingle, Iowa.
Shane O’Connell, 21: Brother of Tim O’Connell; from Rapid City, South Dakota.
Barrel Racing
Brittney Posey
Jill Welch: from Parker.
Sherry Cervi: from Marana
Saddle Bronc Riding
Ben Rondo
Jacobs Crawley, 29: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Stephenville, Texas.
Sterling Crawley, 26: Three-time NFR qualifier; younger brother of Jacobs Crawley; from Stephenville, Texas.
Steer Wrestling
Christian Pettigrew: son of Ross Pettigrew, past champion.
Jake Trujillo: from Los Alamos, New Mexico.
Team Roping
Jake Cooper, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Monument, New Mexico.
Erich Rogers, 30: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Round Rock.
Cory Petska, 37: Thirteen-time NFR qualifier; from Marana, Arizona.
Riley Minor, 29: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.
Brady Minor, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.
Chad Masters, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; two-time world champion; from Clarksville, Tennessee.
Travis Graves, 33: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Jay, Oklahoma.
Luke Brown, 42: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Morgan Mill, Texas.
Jake Long, 33: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Coffeyville, Kansas.
Kaleb Driggers, 27: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Albany, Georgia.
Junior Nogueira, 26: Current All-Around world champion; from Scottsdale.
Aaron Tsinigine, 30: One world title; two-time NFR qualifier; from Tuba City.
Ryan Motes, 36: Four-time world champion; from Weatherford, Texas.
Garrett Tonozzi, 32: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Fruita, Colorado.
Tie-Down Roping
Cory Solomon, 26: Four-time NFR qualifier; from Prairie View, Texas.
Sterling Smith, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Prescott, now of Stephenville, Texas.
Ace Slone, 28: From Cuero, Texas.
Bull Riding
Sage Kimzey, 22: Three-time world champion, 2014-16; has won five rodeos and was co-champion of another so far this year; from Strong City, Oklahoma.
SATURDAY, JULY 1 (FOURTH & FIFTH PERFS) – 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Barrel Racing
Jolee Lautaret-Jordan: From Kingman.
Dolly Lautaret: Jolee’s mother and a past NFR qualifier.
Steer Wrestling
K.C. Jones, 46: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.
Trey Nahrgang: from Buckeye High School; past collegiate champion.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Cody Wright, 40: Two-time world champion; 13-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Rusty Wright, 21: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Ryder Wright, 19: One-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Spencer Wright, 26: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Heith DeMoss, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.
Team Roping
Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood: Blackmore is a local cowboy.
Chance Kelton and Ryan Richards: Kelton is from nearby Cordes Lakes.
Bull Riding
Dugan Black
Tyler McVay: from Tucson.
SUNDAY, JULY 2 (SIXTH PERF)
Steer Wrestling
Cutter Parsons, 34: Past All-Around champion at Prescott Frontier Days; from Marana.
Team Roping
Billy Bob Brown, 25: From Carbon, Texas.
Logan Medlin, 26: From Tatum, New Mexico.
Charly Crawford, 39: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Prineville, Oregon.
Kyle Lincoln
Clay Parsons
Tie-Down Roping
Clint Cooper, 35: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.
Cutter Parsons
Jarrad Hofstetter, 33: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Lubbock, Texas.
MONDAY, JULY 3 (SEVENTH PERF)
Steer Wrestling
Owen Salcito
Josh Peek, 37: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Pueblo, Colorado.
Bareback Riding
Steven Peebles
Wyatt Denny, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Minden, Nevada.
Clayton Biglow, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Clements, California.
Luke Creasy, 28: From Brownfield, Alberta, Canada.
Barrel Racing
Nicole DeMers
Bull Riding
Jordan Spears, 25: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Redding, California.
Saddle Bronc Riding
CoBurn Bradshaw, 22: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Beaver, Utah.
Jesse Wright, 28: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Jake Wright, 28: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Alex Wright, 30: From Milford, Utah.
Team Roping
Jimmy Fletcher Jr.: From Chino Valley.
Jake Fletcher
Josh Siggins: Top Turquoise Circuit roper; from Coolidge.
Clay Tryan: Three-time world champion; 14 NFR qualifications; from Billings, Montana.
Jade Corkill, 29: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Fallon, Nevada.
Tie-Down Roping
Shane Hanchey, 26: One-time world champion; seven-time NFR qualifier; from Sulphur, Louisiana.
Josh Peek
Matt Shiozawa, 37: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Chubbuck, Idaho.
Jimmy Fletcher Jr.
Clint Robinson, 34: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Spanish Fork, Utah.
TUESDAY, JULY 4 (EIGHTH PERF)
Steer Wrestling
Dean McIntyre: Past Turquoise Circuit champion.
Hunter Cure, 33: Two-time world champion; three-time NFR qualifier.
Damon Padilla: Turquoise Circuit contestant from Rio Rico.
Luke Branquinho, 36: Five-time world champion; 14-time NFR qualifier.
Lane Jones
Barrel Racing
Mary Dolvin: Past NFR qualifier from Wickenburg. Married to Russ Dolvin.
Sarah Rainwater: From Chino Valley.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Taos Muncy, 30: Two-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier.
Isaac Diaz, 30: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Desdemona, Texas.
Zeke Thurston, 22: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Big Valley, Alberta, Canada.
Tie-Down Roping
Timber Moore, 31: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Aubrey, Texas.
Joseph Parsons, 32: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.
Blair Burk, 43: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Durant, Oklahoma.
Rick Kieckhefer, 39: Past Prescott Frontier Days All-Around champion.
Team Roping
B.J. Campbell, 39: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Aguila, Arizona.
Hal Earnhardt: Tex Earnhardt’s son.
Victor Aros, 45: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.
Nate Singletary
Tom Bill Johnson
