Roof repairs force church to relocate services

The children in the Hilltop Christian School are safe and sound, but the roof and interior of the sanctuary at the school’s sponsoring organization, Faith Lutheran Church, needs prayers, and financial assistance.

Located at 2021 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood, Faith Lutheran Church, which was established in 1974 on the hilltop overlooking the northeast edge of Cottonwood, will soon be the site of significant mechanical activity.

Cranes and workmen will begin the process of removing the entire roof of the sanctuary and shoring up the walls to accept brand new trusses along with a new roof.

“The damage was restricted to the sanctuary area,” says Pastor Karl Schloeman, who, along with his wife Joanne, has been serving Faith Lutheran since 2008.

Noting that there was a design flaw called a “gusset failure” in original truss installation in 1974, Schloeman says, “Our insurance declined to pay. We have been left on our own to manage this challenge.” Part of the ceiling of the sanctuary was recently removed, exposing the impending roof collapse.

Insurance, citing the design flaw, paid only to build internal braces so the roof didn’t collapse completely. The church has had to relocate services into the Fellowship Hall to accommodate worship services. Faith Lutheran has been able to find funding to replace the roof through Lutheran resources, but the unexpected mortgage on the property may lead to the curtailment of some of the outreach activities. “We are committed to continue our support of community activities that we believe are critical to the spiritual wellbeing of any faith-based organization,” says Schloeman.

Faith Lutheran members support the Old Town Mission with food donations and volunteer efforts including handling lunch setup, serving and cleanup on Thursdays every week.

They also support the House of Ruth with monetary donations. Each year, the Youth Ministry group members and their families go to Puerto Penasco to do work projects for worthy organizations in that Mexican community, partially funded by an annual Italian Dinner and Silent Auction.

And members and leaders show up at least quarterly for highway cleanup on a mile that Faith Lutheran supports on Highway 260. Every Christmas the church members pack shoe boxes with toys and hygiene items to be sent to children in impoverished countries.

“It is our genuine hope that our community service is not impacted by our increased monetary demands for these repairs,” says Schloeman, known to his congregation as Pastor Karl. “But most of all, we want to continue our scholarship program for our pre-school children at Hilltop Christian School.”

More than a dozen of their young students receive full scholarships through the “Adopt a Student” program, funded largely by membership donations.

“Capital improvements are a part of the life of every building,” says Schloeman. “But this one, which we believed we had sufficient insurance coverage to handle, is an unexpected outlay. A big one.”

Schloeman reiterates that the preschool portion of the building, which was constructed in 1990, was not impacted by the roof collapse. “The children are safe and will have a front-row seat to watch the re-building activities.”

“We offer our gratitude to the community for their generous support for our fund-raising activities,” says Schloeman.

Schloeman invites anyone interested in more information on Faith Lutheran’s ministry or outreach activities to call him at 928-634-7876. There is also a Facebook page which can be located by searching for Faith Lutheran Church of the Verde Valley.