Arizona summer: colorful cactus at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery

In Sedona, Turquoise Tortoise Gallery puts the spotlight on colorful cactus compositions by Sharon Weiser. One of the gallery’s most popular artists, Weiser’s unique cactus paintings, in oil, make the perfect addition to Southwest décor.

The opening reception is 1st Friday July 7, from 5-8 p.m.

In sizes from 12-inches square to 48-inches wide, Sharon Weiser brings together a variety of cacti and desert flowers onto each canvas.

Beginning with photos she’s taken of the various desert flora she loves, Weiser then arranges individual elements closely together, forming unique groupings that may focus on a single cactus or blossom or may combine over a dozen different plants together. Her colorations are how the magic then happens.

Sharon Weiser pushes her colors to bring forward the purples of shadows, the reds and yellows of blazing sun, the blues of cool mornings, and more – all reflected onto Arizona’s quintessential desert plants to create her eye-catching canvases.

Each painting lovingly and creatively captures the epitome of an Arizona summer.

Accolades of clients and critics as well have long been enjoyed by Sharon Weiser: She has won many awards over the years including those from American Artist and The Artist’s magazines. Weiser is a juried member of the Sonoran Arts League and the Arizona Art Alliance.

Stop by Turquoise Tortoise Gallery on 1st Friday evening to enjoy light refreshments and celebrate all the colorful cactus paintings by Sharon Weiser. “Sharon Weiser: Cactus Flower” runs through July 16.

Visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallerySedona; or follow on Instagram. Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun.