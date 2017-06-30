Fired Up at Creative Gateways

For an artist, part of the magic of working with heat is that it is an alchemical dance between art and science. The artist creates their piece, in clay or glass, places it in the kiln and then learns to let go. It is all about trust in the process. An essential part of working in these mediums is the spirit of adventure -- because every time you open the kiln after a firing there is an element of surprise.

In July, artist’s collective Creative Gateways celebrates this magical process of co-creation with Fired Up, an exhibit that showcases artwork in ceramic and glass. The public is invited to the opening reception for Fired Up on Friday, July 7th from 5-8pm.

Artists Terry and Marika Israelson and Pilisa Rainbow Lady all work in fused glass. This type of glass art involves heat melting and changing the shape of the glass inside of a kiln. It is a partnership of artistry combined with color, light, and chemical reactions enhanced by the endless possibilities of what might become. Each of them has been pioneering new methods, which in turn evolve into extraordinary results.

Terry Israelson has recently been using a powdered glass silkscreen technique, essentially painting photographs directly onto the glass with enamel or powdered glass. He has an acute awareness of his environment and finds possibility in each moment. For example, contained in one commissioned piece’s abstract nature was a creative leap from a photo that he had taken of a crack that had formed in the cement of a driveway. Several of his pieces have been evoked by memories, capturing a sense of the time and place.

Pilisa Rainbow Lady pushes the envelope as she works to go beyond what she has previously created. Working in glass consistently opens her to the unexpected. She may start with symbolism inspired by her background working with Indigenous Shamans, but then her piece begins to pulse with a life of its own and often goes beyond her original vision. Raindrop Bowls, one of her signature items, were the result of a kiln surprise. They appear to be a series of brilliantly colored molecular raindrops held together in form.

Marika Israelson draws out the beauty that is inherent within the medium and makes it as visible to the world as it is to the artist. She says, “When you trust the direction that the medium is taking you as much as you trust your own eyes and hands, you can’t help but make great art.” As an emerging artist, she relishes in the experimental nature of glass and is welcoming of the unexpected outcomes of the partnership between her inspiration and the kiln. Her stunning piece “Astrodea,” Star Goddess in Greek, contains one such unexpected surprise. A fissure formed while in the kiln, creating a sense in the finished piece that the earth is stretching its essence up to touch the stars.

Ceramicists Michael and Sumati Colpitts are masters at capturing energy and motion. They sculpt with clay creating a range of pieces from abstracts to mysterious veiled masks and a menagerie of animals.

They each bring their unique background of experience to the pieces from their world travels. Sumati is fascinated by the texture under her hands and works to use it to give her pieces additional life. Michael developed a way of working the clay as though it was sinuous fabric using dynamic textures.

Join Creative Gateways for the opening reception for Fired Up on Friday, July 7, from 5-8pm, during 1st Friday in the Galleries. Guests are invited to enjoy wine, organic treats and other surprises as they mingle with the artists.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440