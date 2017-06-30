First Friday at Village Gallery to feature Flo Johns’ Red Carpet Fashion Show

The Village Gallery is a one-of-a-kind local treasure in the Village of Oak Creek. Popular with tourists and local residents, a group of nearly 40 local artists offer displays at this unique stop at the gateway to Red Rock Country.

At the July 7th First Friday Art Walk, visitors will be treated to an encore Red Carpet Fashion Show by member artist and local fabric designer, Florence Johns who will present her newest line of original “It’s a Flo’s” clothing. With the help of other gallery artists as models, plenty of food, wine and lively conversation, the evening promises to be a special one. The July First Friday Art Walk takes place on the 7th from 5 to 8 pm, and the Fashion Show will begin at 5:30.

In addition to the Fashion Show, the Village Gallery is currently showcasing the beautiful silk on fabric works of Guest Artist, Denise DeKemper. Her ornaments, scarves and paintings add luscious color and depth to the current gallery displays.

‘Flo’ is a Florida transplant who relocated to the Verde Valley in 1989 and has no plans to leave any time soon. In fact, she adamantly says, “I love it here and will never leave this beautiful Red Rock Country!” Her interest in fabric design began early in her life by taking garments apart and redesigning them for her own pleasure. Later she turned her passion into art and a career.

“It’s A Flo’s” original patterns and designs include elegant wraps and scarves , flowing tops, cardigans, tunics, and ponchos , all created in vibrant colored light weight prints that illustrate artistic intent. She also has created a line of unique boas; strands of brightly colored yarns that substitute for more traditional scarves. “I see fashion design as an art: the female form is the canvas and the medium is fabric.”

In addition to wearable garments, the artist is also creator and designer for “Joyful Expression Flags” for use in dance performance and worship. More recently, she has also added one of a kind fabric sculptures on canvas, “By Intentional Design” to her line of fabric arts. She also offers her considerable seamstress skills to local residents in need of alterations, “Alterations Will Come To You.” For more information, she can be reached at 928- 284-9184.

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is located at Cortez roundabout, Scenic Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

They are currently taking new artists applications. Info at (928) 284-1416 www.sedonalocalartists.com