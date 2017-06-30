Freedom of Expression: A patriotic celebration of Art at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

As our country celebrates its 241st birthday in July, Rowe Fine Art Gallery salutes one of our most cherished freedoms on July 7 with a new show, Freedom of Expression. From 5 to 8 p.m., step into the gallery for a patriotic celebration featuring local artists and new artworks. And while you’re marveling at the art, keep in mind your personal freedom of expression. Take home a painting, sculpture or piece of jewelry that honors your own uniqueness, self-expression and exquisite taste.

Sedona artist Jen Farnsworth will be at the show, and she’s passionate about expressing herself through her vibrant wildlife and landscape paintings. “I express my emotions through color,” says Jen, who is originally from northern Maine. “Whether I’m capturing the feeling of a landscape or the spirit of an animal, I do so by using bold, bright colors. It brings me great joy.”

Express yourself and support local artists on July 7 at Rowe Fine Art Gallery.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.