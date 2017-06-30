‘Guitar Artistry’ with Rick Cyge

Enjoy the unique, “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in Page Springs and West Sedona this week!



Settle into a romantic evening of wine and music tonight, Wednesday July 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Page Springs Cellars in Cornville.

On Thursday, July 6, Sunday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Cyge returns to The Golden Goose American Grill in west Sedona for his ongoing weekly dinner performances from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The performances display Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips and see the performance calendar at www.rickcyge.com .

The tasting room at Page Springs Cellars is located at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, 928-639-3004. The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.