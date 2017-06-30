New Movies: July 5, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures

Director: Jon Watts

Writers: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, et. al.

Producers: Victoria Alonso, Avi Arad, Kevin Feige, et. al.

Cast: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Hannibal Burress, et. al.

15-year-old high school student Peter Parker is a mild-mannered geek living with his aunt in New York City. But he is really up-and-coming superhero Spider-Man! When a threatening figure known as The Vulture appears, Peter must rise to the challenge, risking it all in the process!

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.