Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘Antony & Cleopatra’ debuts July 8

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s extraordinary new production of “Antony & Cleopatra” makes its Sedona big-screen debut on Saturday, July 8.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition premiere of William Shakespeare’s renowned play from its home in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Iqbal Khan directs Shakespeare’s tragedy of love and duty, picking up the story where Julius Caesar ends.

Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power. Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.

Iqbal Khan returns to the RSC to direct, following his critically acclaimed productions of Othello (2015) and Much Ado About Nothing (2012).

“This ‘Antony & Cleopatra’ is the best I’ve ever seen.” — Evening Standard

“Richly textured, with big saucy acting. Antony Byrne is the alpha male we’ve been looking for. Josette Simon’s historic Queen of the Nile epitomizes Iqbal Khan’s deluxe production.” — Daily Mail

“Josette Simon seems born to play Cleopatra.” — Guardian

“The clever and dynamic set (by Robert Innes Hopkins) serves the story superbly, as well as being sumptuous in its own right.” — What’s On Stage

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is one of the world’s best-known theatre ensembles.

The Company focuses on works by Shakespeare, other renaissance dramatists and contemporary writers.

The RSC is dedicated to attracting and inspiring the best artists both on stage and behind the scenes, to produce performances of the very highest standard. So, wherever you experience the RSC, you experience work that is made in Shakespeare’s home town.

Shakespeare has been performed and celebrated in Stratford for centuries and the RSC has trained generations of the very best theatre makers since the Company was founded in 1961.



The Royal Shakespeare Company pioneers contemporary approaches to Shakespeare’s plays, as well as staging the work of those who inspired him and the work of today’s playwrights.

“Antony & Cleopatra” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.