Camp Verde hosting girls wrestling tournament on Saturday

Grapplers from all over the southwest will be coming to Camp Verde for the 8th annual All-Girls Club Wrestling Championships.

The girls wrestling tournament will be Saturday starting at about 10 a.m. at the Camp Verde High School gymnasium.

Wrestlers from all over Arizona are competing, plus girls from Nevada, California, New Mexico and Utah.

“We’re one of the only schools or clubs in Arizona that hosts this kind of thing,” said Travis Black of Camp Verde wrestling and New Breed wrestling. “A few years ago there was other clubs trying to do it and they just couldn’t quite get it off the ground and we just kinda maintained it to give these girls opportunity to wrestle other girls rather than the other chance they get to go to state is if they wrestle boys.”

The tournament features wrestlers from first grade through 12th.

Black said girls wrestling has grown a lot recently.

“It’s grown quite a bit, I’m going to say it’s gone up probably 10, 15 percent from what it was 10 years ago so it just keeps growing every year and more girls get interested, the programs are offering a little more,” Black said. “Some schools even have their own girls wrestling programs, like I know Nevada does and Texas, that was just recently in the news, they have their own girls program, that was supported by their state affiliations.”

The tournament comes after Camp Verde’s girls wrestling clinic.

“It’s going good, it’s still going, we ended up with 20 girls out of the Camp Verde schools,” Black said. “Yeah, it’s going great.”

Black said he’s seen support for girls wrestling grow in Camp Verde.

“It’s been good, it’s been good, it’s picked up the last couple years, we’ve been really putting it out there in the schools, that this is available, so we can get a pretty good turn out from our teams and support from the parents,” Black said. “Parents come in and watch the practices and check it out and they like what they see.”