Cottonwood Rec Center to be closed Sunday to add 30 new cardio machines

There’s bad news and good news for the Cottonwood Recreation Center on Sunday.

The Rec Center will be close on Sunday but the good news is that it is to install 30 new cardio machines. The center will be getting new treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes and more, made by Life Fitness.

It will immediately raise the number of available cardio machines.

“It will help us because a lot of it is down, out of order strictly because of the maintenance end,” said Ryan Bigelow, Recreation Services Supervisor. “We’re having to replace and repair all the time.”

Bigelow said they will start saving money immediately on maintenance for the new cardio machines.

The machines also could get added functionality in April.

“We’re really excited that we’re going to have new equipment,” Bigelow said.

Bring on the babies

In other Cottonwood Recreation Center news, the center’s child care will be expanded to include babies on Monday.

Children as young as six months old will be included. The cost of hild care will remain $2 an hour per child.

Play ball

Registration for men’s and women’s softball is running through March 31.

Sponsorship fees are $300 and player fees $20. Play begins April 24, with the men playing on Monday and Wednesday nights and the women on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team needs at least 12 players.

The CRC is also launching a co-ed social league. It is for community organization team building.

Sign up is March 13 to April 17 with a $250 sponsorship fee and no player fees. They play Fridays in May and June.

Spring break

Spring break is just around the corner and the Cottonwood Youth Center is offering an After School Program for the days off.

It will run Monday March 13 to Friday March 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will cost $90 for the week or $20 per day. Lunch and snacks will be provided.