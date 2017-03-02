Letter: Thanks to all for successful season

Editor:

The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department would like to extend a thank you and congratulations to all 25 teams and coaches who participated in the youth basketball league this year. Boys and girls of all age groups and divisions once again left the court with a smile on their faces thanks to the tremendous effort from everyone involved in this year’s program including the parents and coaches.

In the fourth year of the Mini Mites division it’s continued to be a successful addition to the league. The boys and girls in first grade had a great season and with a strong focus on fundamentals and team work, with an extra emphasis on fun, the kids caught on quick and found much success on the court. The coaches in this division did a great job mentoring these kids and we would like to say thank you to Joe Odell, Rick Walsworth, Jeff Cook, and Josephine Priest for the outstanding job they did.

The Mighty Mites division, consisting of boys and girls from 2nd and 3rd grades had a fantastic year. With 8 teams in the league this year it was not only the biggest league we had but the most competitive league year as a whole. In this league there is a strong emphasis on learning and fun at this level and all of the coaches were able to get the message across to their players with great success. Thank you to Charles Timm, Noel Shreve, Brian Phillips, Jordan Baker, Tommy Mestas, Chris Hess, Trixy Petsche, and Rick Walsworth for the outstanding job you did as coaches! The only ones who appreciate it more than us are the kids.

Power Division I, boy’s grades 4th and 5th, is very much a transitional year for players moving to a bigger court, using a bigger ball and having violations called on them at a higher level. This transition means coaching these boys can be very challenging but again, the volunteer coaches did a great job to ensure the transition was made, and the kids had fun. Thank you to Jon Cook, Dave Rodriguez, Robert Ontiveros, Mikey Harrison, Kyle Lathon, and David Duncan as well as all of the assistant coaches.

Power Division II, boy’s grades 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th .This division was highlighted by a late season game for each team played on the Mingus Union High School Gymnasium. This league is set up to be as close to High School level basketball as we could create at this age group. The coaches are allowed to make free substitutions throughout the game and game planning is much more evident. The coaches do a great job making sure the kids are prepared for the next step as they get ready for the next level of basketball. Thank you to Carlos Zuniga, Marcus Williams, and Casey Goff.

The Girl’s League, girls grades 4th through 7th, were once again able to get off to a fast start with the support of all four coaches who we would like to give a big thank you to. Those coaches are Zack Calandra, David Maxson, Jayson Martinez, and Bryan Thompson.

As with most youth sports it takes a community to come together and help out in various ways and Youth Basketball is no exception. We would like to extend a big thank you to our supporting and sponsoring agencies. Cottonwood Oak-Creek School District, Mingus Union High School, the City of Cottonwood, Country Bank of Cottonwood for sponsoring all 25 team’s end of the year party, Vinnies Pizza of Cottonwood for helping support the program, and the State Farm Office of Jennifer Griffin for sponsoring each teams practice jerseys.

Last but not least, we must thank the officials and scorekeepers. The level of appreciation for these positions cannot be overstated enough. Thank you Donnie Buss, Joe Perez, Albert Rodriguez, Bobby Woods, Jack Bedwell, Sean Williams, Caleb Furey, Sharen Richardson, Ronnie James, and Ryan Sanderson for officiating. Hayley Lennon, Dallin Gordon, Nick Dedrick, Lori Larremore, and Erin Humphreys for keeping score. Great season everyone! See you all next November and we will do it all over again.

Jak Teel

Cottonwood Parks and Recreation