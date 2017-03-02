‘Minds of Boys and Girls’ presentation by Mingus Union, Buena Vista Children’s Services

Mingus Union High School, in partnership with Buena Vista Children’s Services, hosted an incredible night of learning and connecting on Friday, Feb. 24 for community members, educators, service workers, leaders, and parents.

The Gurian Institute provided a presentation on The Minds of Boys and Girls focusing on the different ways that the male and female brains learn, to a large crowd. Inspiring introductions were made by Wendy Watson of Yavapai College, Steve King of Cottonwood Oak Creek School District and Erin Mabery of Buena Vista Children’s Services, highlighting the importance of a Cradle to Career education to help strengthen the Verde Valley. Informational booths were present to represent many local organizations.

On Saturday, Yavapai College, in partnership with Buena Vista, hosted the 22nd annual Arizona On the Move Early Childhood Education Conference where over 32 presentations were held in a full day conference attracting people from every corner of Arizona.

The theme of this year’s conference was focused on pampering early childhood educators as VIPs as they were the superstars all day. Attendees received up to 9 hours of professional development, won prizes, and had their pictures taken Hollywood style along red carpets.

Lunches were catered by Sodexo and excess lunches were donated to Angie’s House. Local businesses reported full hotels and busy restaurants as attendees came from many other communities to stay in Cottonwood participate in the two-day event. Special thanks to sponsors such as APS, First Things First, Cottonwood Parks and Rec, Verde Valley Medical Center, Yavapai College, Mingus Union High School, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Yavapai County Community Health Services and Expect More Arizona plus many others whom are part of the collaboration to help change our community to a Cradle to Career culture.

You can see pictures of the event on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/childcareservicesincottonwood/

For more information call Buena Vista at 646-5200 or visit their website at bv-cs.org.