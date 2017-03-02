Obituary: Ralph Joseph Opre 1928-2017

Ralph Joseph Opre of Camp Verde, Az passed away on Febuary 28, 2017.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1928, R J, as he prefered to be called, spent just the first seventeen years of his life there.

After graduating Brooklyn Technical High School, he joined the US Navy for two years. Later, after earning his degree at the University of Kentucky, he found himself serving another two years on active duty in the Army Reserve during the Korean Conflict.

A 33-year career as an engineer with General Motors followed, mainly spent refining next year’s Buicks. In his free time, he enjoyed playing drums and string bass, mostly in jazz groups.

Flying was another interest; he flew his Cesna all over the U.S and Canada. His beloved wife, Denise, predeceased him.



He is survived by his two sons, Dan and Brian, and grandson Patrick.

Condolences may be conveyed through our website at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.