Sedona-Verde Valley race calendar

Brian Mickelsen Memorial – A Run for Everyone

April 8, 2017 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood, AZ there will be four running event types to choose from for the 9th Annual Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk. A full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K and 2 Mile races will give runners of all calibers a chance to participate in the City of Cottonwood’s 25th annual running event. Register now at http://cottonwoodaz.gov/parksrec/bmm or at the Cottonwood Recreation Center beginning. Register before Feb. 28 for the best rates. This race is a tribute to Brian Mickelsen, Cottonwood’s beloved former city manager, who passed away suddenly on a training run in 2007. Please check out the website or contact Cottonwood Parks and Recreation at 928-639-3200 or email RBigelow@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 25th



Lace up your shoes and start training for the 6th annual Loven Family Run happening on March 25, 2017, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants will receive a good-old-fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

To register online visit: LovenFamilyRun.com



10K Run: $35



5K Run/Walk: $30

2K Run/Walk: $20 or $50 for a family of four









Additional breakfast for spectators: $8

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact NAHF Special Events at 1-877-527-5291 or email Ashley Hammarstrom Ashley.Hammarstrom@nahealth.com.

Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on March 25

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Sedona Running Company, will host the first annual Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Registration is open now, and all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. As the only trail race in Sedona, the course will take runners through the dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park on a 2.5-mile loop that will be run twice to finish. The race will start at 9 a.m. Included in registration is a custom logo water bottle.

Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk March 18

Friends of Beaver Creek Library is hosting the Fourth Annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 18, 2017, Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. 10K begins at 8 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:30. All participants will be eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses. Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community or you can register online at:

sites.google.com/site/trekfortech

Any questions? Call 567-4648.



Verde Valley School Dream Run set March 25

Verde Valley School in Sedona is excited to announce its first-ever, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 25th. The 2017 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, starting at 9 am, and is open to all ages and abilities.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes an attractive dri-fit t-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at vvsaz.org/2017-vvs-dream-run or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.