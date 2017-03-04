AIA legislative council vote gives coaches OK to practice year round

By BRIAN M. BERGNER Jr.

The Daily Courier

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s legislative council passed a measure in Phoenix on Friday, March 3, that allows high school coaches to now have practices year round with their teams.

In a landslide, the measure passed by a 39-5 vote, essentially clearing a path for coaches to hold organized practices at any moment during the year.

The measure does not put limitations on practices outside a season for any sport other than football, which is not allowed to use helmets and shoulder pads during workouts.

Dr. Herold Slemmer, executive director for the AIA, said whenever there is major change within the bylaws, “it creates a ripple effect in the culture of our sports.”

“Coaches may take advantage of this in the offseason, which may have positive and negative effect. Some athletes may cherish the opportunity, for others it may constrain them,” Slemmer said.

The legislation goes into effect July 1.

Previously, coaches were permitted to run organized practices during their sport’s respective season, and during the summer from the day school let out in May until the first Monday in August.

An amendment for spring football practice was introduced prior to the vote. AIA amended bylaw 23.9.1 on spring football instructions now states, “A coach may instruct candidates for the high school’s football squad for 18 practices, commencing on the 43rd week of the AIA standardized calendar and concluding in the 46th week.”

It passed as emergency legislation and takes effect immediately, just in time for spring football in May, according to AIA executive assistant Tayler Coady.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold.