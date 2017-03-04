Beaver Creek golf course, restaurant in escrow

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Though negotiations have gone on “for about a year,” Beaver Creek Golf Resort LLC has been in escrow since October to sell the Ranch House Restaurant and Beaver Creek Golf Course,” according to Northern Arizona Specialist Capri Barney of Land Advisors Organization.

Though she could not specify an escrow close date, nor verify the buyer, Barney said that if the deal finalizes, it would likely happen “sometime this year.”

“We anticipate that it will close,” Barney said. “We’re still in the due diligence period, though I’ve had escrows that have lasted for years.”

At this time, no buyer documents have been filed with Yavapai County, said Tammy DeWitt, senior planner with development services for Yavapai County.

“All that’s been discussed are some preliminary concepts,” DeWitt said.

Though she said it “seems more like a reality than the rumors that had been circulating the past few years,” DeWitt made clear that several proposed site develop plans “would have to go through the public hearing process.”