Judge dismisses custody interference charge against Cottonwood man

COTTONWOOD – Lazaro Rocha III’s charge of custody interference/denying parent access was dismissed by Cottonwood Municipal Judge A. Douglas Lasota Sept. 6, 2016.

In September, Cottonwood Police Department stated in a news release that a 3-year-old Cottonwood child was returned to her mother “in good health and happy” following an Amber Alert that the child’s non-custodial father, Rocha, claimed “he was heading to California and the female would not see him or her daughter again.”

Police were dispatched to the call of custodial interference, according to a release from Detective Sergeant Tod Moore. Officers were advised that they had been contacted by a 34-year-old woman to report she had been in an argument with her daughter’s father, 35-year-old Cottonwood resident Rocha, and that Rocha had taken their 3-year-old daughter without her consent.

Late that evening, police said Rocha returned to the mother’s apartment with the child. He was taken into custody by waiting Cottonwood officers.

Rocha pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge – a class one misdemeanor - during his Sept. 6, 2016 hearing. Rocha was sentenced to two days jail time, with two days credit for time serviced. He also was ordered to complete Anger Management Counseling by March 20.