Letter: 71st annual Bee certainly spelled success

Editor:

On behalf of our corporate sponsor BMO Harris Bank, congratulations to the Champion of the 71st Annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee, Tanner Dodt, a 7th grader at Heritage Christian Home Educators.

We would also like to recognize the accomplishments of Lazor Lanson, a 6th grader at Sedona Charter School as the runner up, Naina Misra, a 8th grader at Bagdad Middle School who finished 3rd and Toni Ann Harris, a 4th grader at Abia Judd Elementary who finished 4th. 35 students participated in the bee representing district schools, charter schools, private schools, and home school groups.

Good luck and best wishes to Tanner as he represents Yavapai County in the Arizona State Spelling Bee at the studios of KAET-TV on the campus of Arizona State University on March 25, 2017.

Special recognition goes to Camp Verde Unified School District and Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin for hosting this event. Superintendent Goodwin and the staff of Phillip England Center for Performing Arts were wonderful to work with. Special thanks to Ida Perez and staff for providing lunch for students and guests.

A special thanks to the current Spelling Bee Coordinators, Jenn Nelson; also special thanks to Molly Knowles of the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, for all of their hard work and organizational talents and to Dr. Kristen Rex, our Pronouncer.

Our appreciation also goes to judges Tara O’Neill, Education Faculty at Yavapai College, Karen Otis, Community Involvement Coordinator with Drake Cement and Ray Newton, Retired, NAU Professor Emeritus, for their continued dedication to education and our spellers.

We would also like to thank the Home Depot - Prescott, Fastenal Tools –Prescott Valley, Raskin’s Jewelers – Prescott, Freedom Station – Prescott Valley and Taco Bell for generous contributions to the Spelling Bee participants.

BMO Harris Bank, with offices in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Sedona provide a significant financial contribution in support of the Spelling Bee. Their financial support of our students and the communities they serve, along with providing a family friendly business environment is greatly appreciated.

Tim Carter

Yavapai County School Superintendent