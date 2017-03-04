What's Happening: March 5, 2017

J.A. Jance to discuss ‘Man Overboard’ at Cottonwood Library March 21

New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance’s gripping new thriller ‘Man Overboard’ will be discussed during a book tour March 21, 3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Public Library, 150 South 6th Street.

With more than 20 million copies of her books in print, J.A. JANCE is the perennially bestselling author of the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, a series of Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family, and more. Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband and their two dachshunds in Seattle, Washington and Tucson, Arizona.

Ballard to speak at Democrats of the Red Rocks

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast on Thursday, March 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, to discuss the direction of the Democratic Party. The breakfast will feature Doug Ballard, Democratic National Committee Member. Mr. Ballard will speak about the election of the new DNC Chair and the direction of the Democratic Party on the national level.



Mr. Ballard is a Coconino County resident with an extensive background in municipal planning and public administration. He is a former Democratic Candidate for the State House (LD 6), and was an elected Delegate to the 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions. He was formerly the Coconino County Democratic Party Chair before becoming a Democratic National Committee Member.



Also speaking at the breakfast will be Sue Castner, Vice Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party and Dr. Janie Hydrick, Education Coordinator for the Arizona Democratic Party. They will discuss candidate recruitment, reaching Arizona’s rural areas, and the state party’s plans for the 2018 election cycle.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Essential oils for kidney health and efficiency

Thursday, March 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library—FREE CLASS

Your kidneys work hard to help you stay healthy!

Learn how essential oils and aromatherapy can help these important filters as they regulate fluid levels and blood pressure, keep minerals in balance, direct production of red blood cells, activate Vitamin D for healthy bones, and remove waste from your blood!

Pre-registration appreciated.

For more information, call or text Sarah at 928-451-4847, or Honey at 404-626-5535.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Diamondbacks Bus Trips

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

The cost for bus ride and game ticket is still only $50 for our great field level seats. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday April 8 vs the American League Champion Cleveland Indians, Saturday May 13 against the Pittsburg Pirates, Sunday June 11 take on the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday August 12 take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs and Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres.

Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 am and Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm. Buy tickets two weeks in advance for best seats. This year we take cash, checks and Credit Cards! Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain Support Group

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/ChronicPain/Related Diseases Support Group March 2017 Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ from 10 am - Noon. This meeting will be a sharing meeting please bring any information you would like to share with the group. Members, family, friends and the public are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided by Verde Valley Medical Center. For further information please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain/Related Diseases Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care

2017 Northern AZ AGLOW Spring Advance

A Company of Warriors – Called, Chosen, Faithful . Advancing the Kingdom of God so that every nation touched, every heart changed through the knowledge of the love of God.





Patricia (PJ) Patterson, of Saturation Saturday Ministries, Phoenix, AZ will be the presenter on Friday, March 24, 7 - 9 p.m. and Saturday March 25, 9am – 3 p.m.

LaQuinta Conference Center – Garden Room

4499 E State E Route 69, Prescott, AZ

A brochure for the event can be obtained NoAzAglow@yahoo.com.

Celebrating Arizona Archeology and Heritage Awareness Month

During the month of March, the National Park Service will offer special tours and events in recognition of Arizona Archeology and Heritage Awareness Month. Our events include:

Montezuma Well: March 15th 1:00 pm: Walk with an Archeologist

Tuzigoot National Monument: March 20th 1:00pm: Walk with an Archeologist

March 25th 10:00 am - 2:00 pm: Tuzigoot book release and signing with Rod Timanus

Montezuma Castle National Monument: March 27th 1:00 pm: Walk with an Archeologist

For more information about each event, please visit http://www.nps.gov/tuzi or http://www.nps.gov/moca and click “Plan Your Visit” to find our calendar of events. The National Park Service is not the only organization celebrating Arizona Archeology Month. Visit http://azstateparks.com/archy/ for a full list of events throughout the state.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Road, Camp Verde, AZ.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ. For additional information, call 928-567-3322 x 0 or visit www.nps.gov/moca.

Community Coming Together to Understand and Support Immigrant Rights

Keeping Sedona Together, a new citizen group, and The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley are hosting a special forum, “Community Coming Together to Understand and Support Immigrant Rights,” Sunday, March 12, 9:30 AM-Noon at Posse Grounds Recreation Room in Posse Grounds Park, Sedona.

The speaker at the Forum is Margo Cowan, human rights activist, immigration lawyer from Tucson, and co-founder of Keeping Tucson Together. Cowan does extensive pro-bono work, mainly in the areas of border and immigration policy development and representation of undocumented persons and refugees.

At the Sedona forum she will discuss the current situation in Arizona and recent actions affecting immigrants, what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes to your home or business, and how individuals and businesses can stand in support of immigrants. The forum is free and open to the public.

Keeping Sedona Together is modeled after Cowan’s organization, Keeping Tucson Together, and the recently formed Keeping Flagstaff Together, community initiatives to take action to inform and protect our community members and to work to keep our community members from being deported.

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley is a non-partisan political organization and the League of Women Voters US’ position on immigration states that immigration policies should promote reunification of immediate families; meet the economic, business and employment needs of the United States; and be responsive to those facing political persecution or humanitarian crises. A full explanation of the League’s position is available at http://lwv.org/content/immigration.

For more information about the forum, contact Babbie Cameron at babbie.cameron@gmail.com or Diana Williamson at dianasedona@msn.com.

Cornville Community Association to address veterans issues

If you are a veteran, know a veteran or have a family member that is a veteran, you are encouraged to attend the Cornville Community Association’s meeting on March 8th . The program will focus on services and programs that veterans have available to them. We will discuss how to request evaluations for disability ratings and the process, how to use Veterans Assistance Officers and introduce the Arizona Veterans Resource Navigator program.



Recognizing the alarming frequency of suicide attempts amongst veterans, we will also cover suicide issues facing vets and the Sabre Promise.

The program will present information about Independence Corps and what they can do for physically disabled vets.

The meeting begins at 7:00 PM and is held at Oak Creek Elementary School at 11490 E. Purple Sage Drive, Cornville. This program is open to all Verde Valley Residents.

March 9 Celebration of Life at Cottonwood Village

There will be a Celebration of Life on March 9th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

This is a memorial for loved ones who have passed and open to anyone in the community who would like to celebrate the lives of those they have lost in the last year.

Please RSVP to 928-634-1073

Community cleanup coming in March

Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman, working with the Public Works Department, is announcing a community cleanup in the Verde Valley.

The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, 7 miles East of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on

March 23-25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6-8 from 8: a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances; bagged trash; automotive batteries; unmounted tires; furniture; and yard trimmings. Items that will not be accepted include loose trash; liquids; hazardous materials; cars; Ni Cad batteries; and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Local musicians do music in the stacks

Camp Verde Community Library announces Music in the Stacks, a new free monthly concert series starting on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 pm in the library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be 5-7 different performers during the show with a rotating variety each month.

The first concert features the following musicians: Gary Simpkins and Loose Change with Camp Verde resident, Gary Simpkins on guitar and vocals, Cottonwood resident Sonja Whisman on vocals and fiddle, and Clarkdale resident Matt Fabritz on percussion; Rimrock residents Larry and Leslie Latour; Camp Verde resident Mike McReynolds; and Rimrock resident Kenn Trout.

The first concert will be in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 pm and will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon March 14th, 2017 at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Our guest speakers will be Andrea and Dwight Kadar who will be speaking about the Sex Trafficking that is going on in Yavapai County and the state of Arizona and how young women are being exploited in our communities. Our second speaker will be Randy Garrison who will be speaking on the new challenges of the Yavapai County Supervisor’s position and the different opportunities for the future of Yavapai County. Lunch will be Corn Beef and Cabbage with Red Potatoes, Salad and Dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea @ $11.00. No lunch Meeting Fee is $3, Sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 AM. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Janie 928-634-505

Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off

The Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off presented by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club and Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance is just around the corner on March 11 from 9 am to 2pm at the Clarkdale Town Hall Parking Lot located at 9th and Main Streets in historic downtown Clarkdale. Over 100 classic cars will be on display along with an impressive lineup of Verde Valley food vendors in the Chili Cook-off. Participants include Clarkdale’s own - Clarkdale Market, Boat House Bar & Grill and Verde Canyon Railroad! Other Verde Valley favorites are Randall’s, Rose’s Mobile Food Service, RIOT, Mine Cafe and Bings Burgers! Of course what is a car show and chili cook-off without some beer – Hensley Beverage Company is sponsoring the beer garden. Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club will also have a terrific silent auction!

More information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/258229934610476/