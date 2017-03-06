5th annual Sedona Yoga Festival March 9-12 at Sedona Collective

You’re invited to attend the 5th annual Sedona Yoga Festival, presented by Aumbase, Inc., March 9-12, at the Collective Sedona, 7000 AZ-179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

For five years running, the Sedona Yoga Festival has provided an amazing vibe for Yogis of every level of experience and has now evolved into something far beyond any of the original dreams of SYF Founder and Sedona local Marc Titus.

Titus muses, “The SYF Team has outdone themselves this year! I never dreamed SYF could become what it has… sure, I saw it working out, but this?”, as he points out there are only a few days left until the opening ceremony marks the beginning of the 5th annual event. “Allow us to provide the sanctified space for you to rest… rejuvenate… recharge… learn… and grow.

The Sedona Yoga Festival features 108 presenters and hundreds of classes. Attendees are encouraged to “choose their own adventure” and tune into the building #heartstorm as they select classes from our online scheduling platform.

Like each personal journey toward growth and transformation, no two experiences at this consciousness evolution conference will be the same.

Much of the event is open to the public at the Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek, where attendees and sojourners alike mingle amongst the more than 30 shops, galleries, restaurants, luxury spa and cultural center while classes are happening in & outdoors at the multi-use banquet facility for community events.

At the center of it all will be the all new Sedona Yoga Festival Heart Center Vendor Village & Yoga Expo, Seva Performance Stage and Chill Out Lounge; all free and open to the public. Peruse ethical and conscious vendors while experiencing performances by visitors and locals alike. Check out sedonayogafestival.com to see the schedule.

Another rising star of SYF2017 is the Kids Yoga Program, free and open to the public -- you can bring out the whole family to enjoy what’s being offered knowing that children over 6 years will enjoy specialized kids yoga programs while the rest of the family explores the festival beyond.

Day passes are available for those who cannot attend the entire weekend and a Live Digital Broadcast featuring 21 sessions over three days, including SYF Vanguard presenter Tao-Porchon Lynch, the oldest living yoga teacher in the world.

The SYF Gives Back Program, in its fourth year offers a PTSD/Trauma Resiliency Training that is fully integrated into this years program!

Aumbase, Inc. Founders Marc & Heather Titus created the company that houses the annual Sedona Yoga Festival with the vision of putting Sedona on the map as an international yoga destination. It’s working and now the team behind SYF has launched Aumbase Sedona, a center for consciousness evolution at 1225 West State Route 89A, Ste 201, Sedona.

This full service yoga studio and rental venue also houses the Aumbase Adventures HQ, open year-round and featuring Guided Yoga Hikes, Sedona Land & Hiking Experiences, Forest Bathing, Yoga Retreats & Local Sedona Yoga Classes. Visit www.aumbasesedona.com to learn more.

Visit SedonaYogaFestival.com for more details.