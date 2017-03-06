Arizona’s Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame artist Walt Richardson to perform at Soundbites Grill

Influenced by Bob Marley, Carlos Santana, Cat Stevens, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Dylan, Tempe based Walt Richardson is a self-taught musician. He started learning guitar at the age of 9. The Beatles were his early influence.

He is a songwriter, storyteller, and musician. His music is derived from his own spin of Folk, Rock, Reggae, and added African and Latin influences, best called World Reggae Folk. He has quite a great story in Arizona and will be performing at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona on Saturday March 11th at 7pm.

Having started as a street musician and working his way up to world tours, Richardson has always made Tempe his home base and celebrates the city in his songs as well. On his 60th birthday in 2014, Tempe declared January 18 to be Walt Richardson Day and he was inducted into Arizona’s Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at Tempe Center for the Arts. The event was celebrated with an all-star concert at which he performed as well.

Richardson was also honored once more by the city of Tempe. He is the inaugural musician to be on honored with a gold plaque embedded in the sidewalk on Mill Avenue, creating Tempe’s Music Walk. Each November they add another band or musician to the walk and Richardson has the honor of being the first.

Coming from a creative family music came naturally and became a way of life for Walt.

Through music he has traveled, and had the opportunity to meet great artists like Carlos Santana, Burning Spear, Taj Mahal and share the stage with bands ranging from Third World to Ziggy Marley.From backyard house parties, to coffee houses, wine bars, night clubs, and concert stages, he says “it is and incredible feeling to be able to fill the air with music and be part of its marvelous effect on people”.

Walt’s performance at Sound Bites Grill will get you on the dance floor. He will be performing with Gig Gonaway (drummer for Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin and more), Drew Hall (guitarist for the Cheektones, former Bid Daddy D and the Dynamites), and Marcus Weeden (bassist with Blanie Long – The Voice). Admission for the evening is $25. You may order off the dinner menu or enjoy cocktails and dancing. The seat is yours for the evening.

Sound Bites Grill an entertainment restaurant offers live music 7 nights a week. Wednesday they always have a solo guitarist on the stage. Thursday March 9th, guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella performs his “Legends of Guitar” Tribute show. This show pays tribute to famous guitar players and their music.

Legendary guitarists who’s music is featured in the show are Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Dave Murray (Iron Maiden), Keith Richard (The Rolling Stones), Randy Rhoads (Ozzy Osbourne), Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more. This is a ticketed event.

Friday March 10th is Flashback Fridays with the Robin Miller Trio. They perform classic rock from the 70’s and 80’s. The band and evening is lively in a supper club environment. Come for dinner and stay for dancing. There is a $10 cover at the door for the show room, but if you eat dinner they refund it.

Sunday March 12 they offer Jazz with Music by the Classics featuring Jeannie Carroll (vocals), Eric Williams (vocals and keyboard), Steve Douglas (upright bass) and George Bein (drums). The band presents classics and standards. Jeanie Carroll will sing dance-able songs that many of us are familiar with from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Also included with be some great up-tempo and Latin tunes to get you moving. So, bring your dancing shoes or just come to listen to and enjoy the music.

You will definitely want to be on the dance floor when you hear “When I Fall in Love”, My Funny Valentine”, “Moon River”, “Over the Rainbow” and “Besame Mucho”. And that’s just a hint of the beautiful music planned for the evening. There is no cover for the evening. Show time is 6-9pm.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona.