Full week of musical offerings at Vino Di Sedona

Love classic rock? Then you don’t wan to miss August West at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday March 15, 7-10 PM, playing favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more! August is best known for performing with his Grateful Dead Cover Band, American Beauty.

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on Thursday night listening to amazing music by Tim Young! Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM Top 40 radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business. Tim’s set is March 16, 7-10 PM.

Celebrate St. Patricks Day at Vino Di Sedona with music by PK Gregory on Friday March 17, 7-10 PM. He is described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant thrown in.” PK Gregory brings his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for another round of the honkabilly blues.

With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get the children dancing (albeit somewhat inappropriately.)

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is complimented with music by the Folk Trio Yarrow, 3:30-6 PM on March 18. Yarrow was formed in 2011 when three musicians, Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar. Recognizing how diversity in their backgrounds could allow their collaboration to become larger than the sum of its parts, they began to cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry. The result is a continually evolving mix of electric cello, acoustic guitar, djembe, harmonized vocals and poetic lyrics in the Indie genre, offering many original songs and a few familiar favorites with unexpected twists.

Songwriter and musician Patty Hoisch learned how to read and play music in early childhood and has been writing original music ever since she discovered how to break the rules. Her versatile voice, guitar playing and touching lyrics flow throughout Yarrow’s works.

Music has always been essential to Patricia Fonseca. She has a long history of singing and a rich imagination. Patricia brings her clear voice, instinctive harmonies, and percussion to the trio. Her literary background and poetic heart manifest in profoundly illustrative lyrics.

Cellist Tom Hoisch is currently a member of the Arizona Opera Orchestra, and has played in orchestras across the U.S., including the Nashville Symphony, Pasadena Symphony, Denver Symphony, and Colorado Music Festival (Boulder). He has also performed as a soloist with three orchestras in California, as well as in Denver and Boston. Tom’s ability to blend his classical proficiency with electronic effects brings distinctive sounds, depth and color to the trio.

Stay for Saturday Night entertainment by The Rice Brothers, 7-10 PM. The Rice Brothers hail from the east coast of the United States. They both traveled two totally different roads only to wind up together here in Arizona. Dave the eldest of the two began playing at an early age with his dad Holman in Connecticut. Dan developed his love for music while listening to his dad and his brother play at their home.

The brother’s repertoire is extensive spanning many decades of many genres of music. Dave has played across the U.S. from Maine to Hawaii. Dan has played all over the U.S. and spent numerous years performing in Europe on an international song- writers tour as well. Their style is the most unique in the area. They’ll bring you back in time while playing something as old as the Mills Brothers from the 1930’s and then bring you back to the future and play something that has been recorded recently. Dan Rice currently hosts Vino Di Sedona’s Open Mic Night every Tuesday night. Don’t be surprised if you hear an original song or two as Dan has written many compositions himself. Anytime these two play, they are true crowd pleasers.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona March 19, 6-9 PM. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles just two and a half years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians. If you are not at Vino Di Sedona on Sunday nights, you are missing out!

Music Monday on March 20 features 2016 Prescott Idol winner D.L. Harrison! D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol! Music on Monday starts at 6 PM.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Valerie Romanoff, Randy J, Lisa Hart, Vickie Moyer, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682