Keith Okie joined by Flagstaff Summit Dub Squad for Reggae Night at Main Stage

The dance floor is sure to be rockin’ at Main Stage in Cottonwood this weekend.

Friday, March 10 local favorite DJ Johnny K hosts his bi-monthly dance party at the music venue. Garnering an ever-growing fanbase over the last 2-plus years in the area, DJ Johnny K is known for playing crowd favorites and keeping the audience high-energy and having a fun time with dance hits from the last five decades.

Spanning hip hop both old school and new, pop music, disco, funk, Latin and more there is a little something for everyone to dance to. The event is free and begins at 9pm.

Saturday, March 11, it’s “Verde Reggae Night” with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol with Special Guests: Summit Dub Squad. Verde Valley’s Keith Okie shares joy and happiness through his soul-influenced original reggae music. From many years on the road, he has developed a sense of the hearts and souls of those around him.

Performing songs about life, love, fear and hope, Keith Okie captures the experience that he says, “unifies us all; the experience of being human.” The local “soul-reggae-rockers” will be joined by Summit Dub Squad out of Flagstaff for an amazing night of music. In addition to the concert, Tasili Epperson will be doing live painting all night. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Yavapai Food Council, a local organization working to help feed local people in need. The concert begins at 8pm at costs $5. Pre-sale tickets are available at the venue.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host RedBear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with theBottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.