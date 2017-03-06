Kong: Skull Island
Paramount Pictures
Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Writers: Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein
Producers: Thomas Tull, et al.
Cast: Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Tian Jing, John C. Reilly, Cynthy Wu, et. al.
A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong.
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language.
The Last Word
Bleecker Street Media
Director: Mark Pellington
Writer: Stuart Ross Fink
Producers: Kirk D’Amico, Anne-Marie Mackay, et al.
Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Sarah Baker, Steven Culp, et. al.
Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship.
Rated R for language.