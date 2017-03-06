Circa Waves – Different Creatures

Imports

Liverpool’s Circa Waves will release its second album ‘Different Creatures,’ with a heavier, beefier direction, co-produced by desk-manning powerhouse Alan Moulder.

Tracks include: Wake Up, Fire That Burns, Goodbye, Out on My Own, Different Creatures, Cryin Shame, Love Runs Out, Stuck, A Night on the Broken Tiles, Without You, Old Friends.

Bush – Black And White Rainbows

Caroline International

Written, recorded and produced by vocalist Gavin Rossdale, BLACK AND WHITE RAINBOWS is the follow-up to 2014’s Man on the Run.

Over the course of their career, BUSH has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone.

They’ve also compiled an amazing string of 18 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts.

Rossdale is currently serving as a coach on the hit television series, ‘The Voice UK’ and recently signed a publishing deal with Roc Nation.

Tracks include: Mad Love, Peace-s, Water, Lost In You, Sky Turns Day Glo, Toma Mi Corazon, All The Worlds Within You, Nurse, The Beat of Your Heart, Dystopia, Ray Of Light, Ravens, Nothing But A Car Chase, The Edge of Love, People At War.

Greg Graffin – Millport

Anti/Epitaph

This album represents three distinct historical trends that came together in the span of only 10 days during recording at Studios 606 and Big Bad Sound in April of 2016.

The most obvious one is the musicians themselves. The rhythm section is composed of players from Social Distortion.

About 36 years ago, Bad Religion and Social Distortion shared a stage in Santa Ana, California. Well, it wasn’t really a stage, it was an abandoned warehouse made into a punk concert/party place.

Tracks include: Backroads of My Mind, Too Many Virtues, Lincoln’s Funeral Train, Millport, Time of Need, Making Time, Shotgun, Echo on the Hill.

Hurray for the Riff Raff – The Navigator

ATO Records

On Hurray for the Riff Raff’s new album ‘The Navigator’ (March 10/ATO Records), Alynda Segarra tells an interwoven, cinematic story of a wandering soul at a crossroads of identity and ancestral weight. It finds a street kid named Navita traversing a perpetually burning city in search of herself.

Tracks include: Hungry Ghost, The Navigator, Halfway There, Settle.