Arizona high school throwers coming close to a pair of some of the state’s most revered track and field records

We’re only a week into the 2017 Arizona high school track and field season and already there has been significant change in the all-time best lists in the shot put and discus.

Tucson Canyon del Oro senior Turner Washington made the biggest splash in a March 1 dual meet with Tucson High School. Washington unleashed the second-longest discus throw in Arizona history at 208-feet, 4-inches.

Such a throw does not come as a surprise. The CDO thrower exceeded 200-feet four times last year with a 2016 best of an even 202-feet. Further, Washington brings a solid pedigree to the sport. His father, Anthony, was a three-time U.S. Olympic discus thrower.

Washington’s 208-4 effort puts him just a little more than 4-feet shy of one of Arizona’s most revered state records in track and field, the 212-11 throw by Dwight Johnson (Tempe) in 1987. In all, four Arizona high school boys have thrown the discus farther than 200 feet in the 105 years the state has contested high school track and field.

In fact, Arizona has one of the richest histories in the nation when it comes to high school discus throwers. North High School’s Karl Johnstone established a U.S. national record when he heaved the disc 194-feet, 5-inches in 1959. Arcadia’s Jim “Skip” Howard also formerly held the U.S. national record when he became only the second high school boy in America to exceed 200 feet with a 201-7 throw in 1971. Tempe’s Dwight Johnson has four of the five farthest throws in Arizona history. Most of his epic distances were achieved in the 1987 Golden West meet when Kamy Keshmiri of Reno, Nev., extended his then national record to 225-2.

But it’s not just CDO’s Washington who is turning heads this year, Desert Vista’s Elijah Mason has two throws already this season over 190-feet, including a personal record throw of 198-3, which makes him the No. 5 performer in Arizona history.

Shot Put

Washington and Mason join Desert Edge High School’s Tyson Jones in shuffling the deck on the state’s all-time best efforts in the shot put. At last weekend’s Buckeye Lions Invitational, Jones threw a massive 64-feet, 11.5 inches to make him the No. 5 performer in state history.

Mason and Washington also have already exceeded the 60-foot barrier this season. Mason has a season best of 63-2 indoors and last weekend hit an outdoor PR with a throw of 61-10.5. With only one meet under his belt this season, Washington has a seasonal best of 63-feet, 1.25 inches.

The Arizona high school record in the shot put is the longest-running mark in the books. Dallas Long (North High), who has three of the four farthest throws in state history, has held the Arizona record since 1958 at 69-feet, 3 inches. Long’s record throw was also the U.S. national high school record at the time. He was a bronze medalist in the event at the 1960 Olympics and a gold medalist at the 1964 Games. Long held the world record in the event on four occasions. He was ranked no lower than No. 6 in the world in the event between 1958 and 1964 by Track and Field News.

Local Results

Two of the key ingredients in a successful high school track and field program are front runners and a core of kids who will always scratch and claw for points.

Sedona-Red Rock High School definitely has the front runners. In Saturday’s Arizona Small School Invite at Seton Catholic High School in Chandler, Sedona-Red Rock senior Joe Glomski brought home three gold medals and senior Hannah Ringel picked up where she left off last year by winning both the shot put and discus.

Glomski was the class of the field Saturday in the 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), long jump (21-feet) and triple jump (42-10.5).

Ringel, runner-up in last year’s state championships in both throwing events, opened her season with winning efforts of 38-feet, .75 inches in the shot put – well off last season’s best of 40-6 – and 115-feet, 7-inches in the discus. Her lifetime best in the event is 120-feet, 8-inches.

For Mingus Union High School, the top performances of the day came from senior Auli Hanks and junior Katelyn Prouty. Hanks was sixth in the long jump at 14-9 and Prouty was sixth in the triple jump at 30-feet, 8.5-inches. Sophomore Meg Babcock also had a solid outing for the Marauders, finishing fifth in the 800 meters (2:38) and 10th in the 1600 (5:56.82).

For the Mingus boys, senior Ryan Alexander was fourth in the 400 meters in 54.87 seconds.

Junior Keegan Cain and sophomore Dallin Gordon finished 16th and 17th in the 800 with respective clockings of 2:11.95 and 2:12.66.

Sophomore Kendrew Streck finished 5th in the shot put at 41-4 and 8th in the discus with a throw of 118-6



Other highlights from the meet came from the Schadler sisters from Rio Rico High School. Samantha, a sophomore, moved up in distance, to easily win the 3200-meter run in 11:44, while senior Allie stepped down in distance to easily win the 400-meter dash in 58.23 seconds.

Another record for Allyson Arellano

Cottonwood Aftershock Distance Club ace Allyson Arellano competed in Saturday’s USATF age group meet at Millennium High School and came home with a new Arizona 17-18 age group record for 3000 meters.

She held the previous record at 10-minutes, 22.54 seconds, and Saturday lowered her own state standard to 10:18.03.

Running in a race against five boys, “Allyson stayed patient and by the 800m mark of the race, Allyson had already caught and passed each of the boys in front of her,” said Coach Micah Swenson. “The middle kilometer was a little difficult just because Allyson was all alone. She had opened up a large lead and hadn’t caught up to lap traffic yet. She was able to pick up the tempo in the late stages as she was passing some of the boys in the field. She lapped 3 of the 5 boys and won by a margin of 33.83 seconds.”

Arellano will next compete in the Occidental Distance classic, running both the 1500- and 5000-meter events.

“We’re focusing heavily on the 1500m and using the 5000m as a chance to get some work in at a high level,” said Swenson. “Los Angeles is just a long way to go for only one event. As of now, 33 colleges are registered to attend, along with several club and post collegiate runners.”

Arizona All-Time Best Marks in Discus

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 212-11

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 208-4

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 207-6

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 204-9

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 204-2

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 202-0

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 201-8

Jim “Skip” Howard, Arcadia, 1971, 201-7

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 201-4

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 200-11

Doug Reynolds, Greenway, 1993, 200-9

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 200-6

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 198-3

Aaron Corcoran, Maryvale, 1992, 197-3

Mike Talbot, Agua Fria, 2002, 196-6

Karl Johnstone, North, 1959, 194-5

Ed Herman, Arcadia, 1973, 192-8.5

Trent Murphy, Brophy, 2009, 192-7

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2016, 192-3

Turner Washington, CDO, 2016, 191-2

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 190-9

Jason Perkins. Mtn. Ridge, 2003, 190-8

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2016, 189-10

Josh Lowe, Mnt. View1994, 189-9

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 189-8

Aaron Corcoran, Maryvale, 1991, 189-0

Mike Talbot, Agua Fria, 2001, 187-11

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1988, 187-9

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1986, 187-8

Mike Turner, Safford, 1988, 187-7

Arizona All-Time Best Marks in Shot Put

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 69-3*

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 67-2

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 67-0.5

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 66-1.5

Larry Hendershot, Washington, 1962, 65-6

Jim Camp, Paradise Valley, 1982, 64-11.50

Tyson Jones, Desert Edge, 2017, 64-11.5

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 64-7.75

Brian Muir, Sunnyslope, 1979, 64-5

Bob Young, Flagstaff, 1964, 63-4.5

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 63-2i

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 63-1.25

Brandon Pineda, Tolleson, 2010, 63-0

Tomas Navarro, Highland, 2003, 62-10

Chris Mammen, Flowing Wells, 1995, 62-9

Jim Camp, Paradise Valley, 1981, 62-3.5

Shawn Best, Buena, 2003, 62-2

Marty Van Gorder, Chandler, 1977 , 62-0.5

Marty Van Gorder, Chandler, 1978 , 62-0

Marty Van Gorder, Chandler, 1978 , 61-11

Joe Hamilton, Catalina, 1976, 61-11

Chris Tsosie, Page, 1982, 61-10.5

Elijah Mason, Desert Ridge, 2017, 61-10.5

Rick Abbott, Phoenix Cortez, 1965, 61-10

Joe Hamilton, Catalina, 1976, 61-9

Dallas Long, North, 1957, 61-8

Brandon Pineda, Tolleson, 2010, 61-6

Doug McArthy, North, 1965, 61-5

Dallas Long, North, 1957, 61-5

Bill Johannson, Alhambra, 1972, 61-3

Kory Johnson, South Mountain, 1991, 61.1.5

Willie Holmes, Tucson Pueblo, 1975, 61-1.25

*National high school record at the time; bronze medalist at 1960 Olympics; gold medalist at 1964 Olympics. He held the world record in the event on four occasions. He was ranked no lower than No. 6 in the world in the event between 1958 and 1964 by Track and Field News.