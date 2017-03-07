Commentary: VACTE moving forward to meet needs of Valley youth

Valley Academy for Career & Technology Education (VACTE) was founded in 2001 by the voters from the Clarkdale-Jerome School District, Cottonwood-Oak Creek USD, Mingus Union High School District, Camp Verde USD, and Sedona-Oak Creek Joint School District.

It was the third Joint Technical Education District (JTED) formed in Arizona at that time. There are now 14 JTED’s in the state of Arizona. VACTE works with the three high schools (satellite schools) in the Verde Valley.

The JTED’s were formed by the legislation to help enhance the existing CTE courses and create new programs to meet the community needs. VACTE provides financial support, curriculum support, state testing support, regulation support, support for the Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers and central campus CTE programs/courses.

The voters approved a 5-cent property tax for VACTE, which is the lowest property tax in the Verde Valley. The money from the taxes is added to the state funding for Average Daily Membership (ADM) based on the enrollment at the three high schools and the central campus CTE courses.

VACTE generates the funds in the following manner: A student at one of the satellite schools attends the school for five or more periods during the day if one of the periods is an approved JTED CTE class VACTE will get .25 ADM and the satellite will receive the 1.0 ADM (Full).

The money generated goes to VACTE and is paid back to the schools on a reimbursement basis for the CTE course cost. The school must maintain the financial responsibility for the CTE courses which they had spent in 2001.

They can use the VACTE money to enhance the course with additional levels of courses, purchase industry standard equipment, industry testing fees, supplies to enhance the program, Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSO – FFA) and teacher salary for the new courses or programs created after the JTED started. The reimbursements cannot exceed the cost of the CTE course cost for the year. The districts cannot use the VACTE money for expenses for the CTE courses they had paid for back in 2001 if it had existed unless it is an enhancement to the course.

This year VACTE has placed in the intergovernmental agreement that they will distribute 70 percent of the VACTE funds generated by the students at the satellite schools from the approved CTE courses. This is an increase from the previous years.

VACTE started two central campus programs last year, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Fire Science. The central campus is a course which VACTE managers, funds and the students attend it off the satellite school campus. All central campus programs are open for any student in a charter school, home school or the three Verde Valley satellite high schools.

The central campus will generate VACTE .75 ADM if the students attends the satellite school or charter school for at least four periods. The school district and charter district will still receive the 1.0 ADM for the same student.

The money will stay with VACTE to help fund the programs and administrative cost. The reason for a central campus is to enhance the learning, provide state of the art industry equipment, and to not duplicate the same program at multiple satellite schools.

This saves the district thousands of dollars since VACTE is paying for the program and the number of students attending from each school can be lower than if they tried to run the program themselves.

This year VACTE has fully taken over the CNA and Fire Science programs. The saving this year for Mingus Union HS for the CNA program was over $75,000 and for Camp Verde USD for the Fire Science program over $25,00.

This allowed the school districts to spend this money on other CTE programs. The students in the two programs mentioned above are from CVHS, SRRHS, MUHS and one student from Ed Options. VACTE started a Film Media CTE program with Yavapai College this school year. There are 3 students in the program and two of them are home taught students.

This year a central welding program with Yavapai College was started in the fall semester and had three students attending in the evening. The estimated money to be distributed to the satellite schools for the students enrolled in the satellite CTE programs are as follows: MUHS $338,000.00 ; CVHS $194,182.00 ; SRRHS $172,634.00 .

These funds have helped maintain the CTE programs at the satellite districts when the state cut fund over the last nine years. The funding for K-12 education is lower in 2016 for per pupil spending compared to 2008 per pupil spending.

The research has shown that a student who takes a CTE course scores higher on national standardized test and college entrance exams than students who did not have a CTE course. The need for skilled workers is increasing each year and the students in CTE programs are the future of America industries.

VACTE uses the funds they generate from the central campus programs to help pay for the central campus teachers, supplies, industry certification testing fees, uniforms, CTSO related cost for students to attend contest and leadership training, equipment, and building leases for the programs.

The central campus and satellite schools CTE funding helps pay for the staff at VACTE which provide program implementation, curriculum enhancement and development with new industry standards, teacher certification training, professional development for CTE staff at Central and satellite programs, data reporting support, CTE director support, CTSO club support, attendance reporting, budget management, state certification, compliance approval for all CTE programs, state testing support, administrative cost and offices and new program development and implementation.

This year the district instituted the following budget adjustment so they can create new central programs and return more money back to the satellite CTE programs. VACTE has rented one of the office suites that was not being used, reduced a full-time business manager to a sub contracted business manager, one full time position to a part time position, eliminated the part time computer tech. to a sub contracted computer tech., eliminated the office cleaning company, applying for E-Rate for help with the internet and phone cost, and reduced the travel cost to conferences and trainings of VACTE staff.

VACTE is excited to start the following new central campus programs for the youth of the Verde Valley. After research of the community needs and several meetings with business representative a construction technology program will be open to all Junior and Senior students in the Verde Valley and Sedona.

The program will teach the students skills in masonry, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and land surveying. This is a needed skilled position in the Verde Valley and will provide the students with an opportunity to earn $15 per hour while they are working and or working while going to college.

The program will run from 7-9:45 a.m. for the first section and the second section will be from 1:30-4:15 p.m. VACTE and Yavapai College are starting a culinary arts program for Seniors in the Verde Valley which will be held at the YC Sedona Campus from 7 to 9:45 a.m.

The students will earn 16 credits and a culinary art certification from YC and an opportunity to earn ServSafe industry certification. VACTE and YC are offering 16 credits in nursing related course work which will count towards a Medical Assistant certification through YC and industry certification.

The students will earn credit in introduction to nursing, first aid/CPR, phlebotomy course and medical terminology courses. The new VACTE programs with the existing central campus courses will give the senior and juniors in the Verde Valley and Sedona a chance to earn college credits, college certification and industry recognized certification.

These are course which the satellite schools may not be able to afford due to cost and industry certification for the teachers.

Bob Weir is the superintendent of the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education.