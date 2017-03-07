Man arrested in Cottonwood drug bust accepts plea deal

CAMP VERDE – Jonathan Jacob Mattson accepted a prison-mandatory plea deal Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

The plea deal includes all five cases he faces, including his newest case resulting from a Jan. 12 search warrant in a Cottonwood neighborhood.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Saturday identified 30-year-old Mattson as one of the four suspects arrested in an early morning drug raid which officers used “sound bombs/flash bangs” at a home located in the Cottonwood Square/Cottonwood Commons community.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, “Over the past month, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (P.A.N.T.) detectives began receiving information about a particular residence in Cottonwood reported to be involved in the possession, use, and sale of methamphetamine and heroin. The investigation surrounded a residence located in the 1700 block of East Arroyo Seco.”

Mattson pleaded guilty to one count of methamphetamine use/possession, and one count of heroin use/possession, which he was charged with after a Feb. 25, 2015 motorist assist. He also pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct with weapons by a prohibited user in a separate case stemming from the same incident.

Mattson also pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear in the first degree. He had failed to appear for a May 26, 2015 court hearing.

Mattson also pleaded guilty to one count of heroin use/possession, and one count of misconduct with weapons by a prohibited user. The charges originate from a Jan. 12 search warrant. All charges he pleaded guilty to are class 4 felonies, except the failure to appear charge, which is a class 5 felony.

There is a presumptive sentence of 2.5 years for each class 4, and a presumptive sentence of 1.5 years for the class 5 felony.

Mattson is also ordered to pay numerous fines and fees.

According to the stipulation of the plea agreement, Mattson will be sentenced for no less than seven years, forfeit all items involved in the cases, and pay for a victim’s rights assessment.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 3.