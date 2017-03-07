VOC outlet mall to get hotel, expanded retail offerings

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – The once-bustling Sedona Village Factor Outlet in the Village of Oak Creek has turned into something of a ghost town in recent years.

The property’s newest owner, Marty Aronson of Phoenix, plans to run those ghosts out of town.

Aronson, via Sedona Pine Tree Ventures, LLC, purchased the 9-acre property from Oak Creek Development LLC Feb. 22.

“It’s a tremendous location,” Aronson said of the property that currently has approximately 90,000 square feet of buildings. “I’ve driven by it a number of times over the years. I saw it fall into disrepair and always thought it had the potential to be turned into something special.”

Already, Aronson has contractual commitments with the Mariott Corp. to build a new “element hotel” by Westin on the property.

“Element hotels,” said Aronson, are designed for travelers whose average stay is two to three nights.

Aronson said many of the suites on the Westin project will have kitchenettes and daily breakfast for guests. The facility will have a pool, workout room and conference room.

“We do not yet have a final design yet,” said Aronson, “but there will be 100-plus hotel rooms.”

He said a portion of the existing buildings on the northern end of the property will be demolished to make room for the hotel project.

The remaining approximately 50,000 square feet of building space will be for retail use, he said.

Aronson said the outlet mall’s existing tenants – Tuesday Morning, Famous Footware, Kitchen Collection and L’eggs•Hanes•Bali•Playtex – will be among the project’s retail offerings. They will be joined by a Speakeasy Restaurant, a Verizon Wireless Store and a Majestic Theater will open at the site of the complex’s former Imax Theater. The Majestic Theater, he said, will offer live entertainment and classic movies.

“We are working on other things, but nothing that is close to done yet,” said Aronson.

Both Aronson and County Planning Manager David C. Williams said the property already has preferable zoning for the uses Aronson has planned.

“The property is properly zoned to allow for those uses,” said Williams. “The only requirement will be building permits to construct a hotel as well as tenant improvements for the individual businesses.”

“Our goal,” said Aronson, “is to make this a special property and provide for some very much-needed renovation to the buildings. This will be a major upgrade of the property. We want to provide good things for the community and for the people visiting.”

Asked about a timetable for completing the project, Aronson said the Majestic Theater operator is planning on having its first show and grand opening in June.

As for the rest of the project, he said much depends on how quickly he can schedule with contractors, “but along with the opening of the theater, in June you can expect to see a resurfacing of the parking lot and new paint on the buildings.”