Camp Verde’s Jane Whitmire, Dewey’s Richard Heath join Yavapai County Education Foundation

The Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF) is pleased to welcome two new members to their Board of Directors.



Jane Whitmire resides in Camp Verde. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University in Business Management and a Master of Arts degree in Sustainable Communities from Northern Arizona University. She currently works for RCI Surveys, with previous work experience with the Verde Valley Land Preservation, Inc., and with Northern Arizona University. Mrs. Whitmire has been active in Camp Verde for many years and currently serves on the board of the Verde Valley Forum for Public Affairs.

A veteran of the Unites States Army and the Wisconsin National Guard, Mr. Richard Heath lives in Dewey and is the Executive Director of the Prescott Valley campus of Northern Arizona University. The campus is successfully modeling a 3 year degree as an alternative to the traditional 4 year educational experience. The campus was created in partnership with Yavapai College. Prior work experience includes serving as the Executive Director of the Greater Prescott Regional Economic Partnership. . Mr. Heath earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Change and Development from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Arts degree from Ohio University in International Development Studies.

Since the founding in 1994, the Yavapai County Education Foundation, a private, nonprofit, 501(c) (3) organization, has been enthusiastically supporting and rewarding exemplary teachers from Yavapai County’s school districts, charter schools, and private schools for their outstanding success and for leadership and innovation in the classroom. Staying true to their mission, YCEF focuses on two signature programs, the Yavapai County Teacher-of-the-Year Program and the Classroom Teacher Grant Program. Both of these programs reward teachers for the awesome work they do with our young people every day in Yavapai County classrooms.

The Yavapai County Education Foundation is administered by a volunteer board comprised of local business leaders, school administrators, current and retired university and K12 educators, community leaders, and elected officials. Tax deductible donations are always appreciated and may be provided for a specific purpose.



Questions or comments, please call Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter at the Yavapai County Education Service Agency at 928-925-6560 or by email at Tim.Carter@yavapai.us.