Cottonwood-Oak Creek District recognizes STEM Fair winners

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board recognized its annual Dylan Award winner, as well as STEM Fair winners – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – Tuesday at the board’s monthly meeting.

Conor Steidl, a fifth grader at Cottonwood Elementary School received the Dylan Award for his project Feeding Test Tube and Syringe Holder.

Each year, the Dylan Award is given to the most original Invention Convention Project at the district’s STEM Fair, said Kelli Rhoda, science and mathematics teacher at Mountain View Preparatory.

Winning first place in the district’s STEM Fair were Cottonwood Middle School eighth graders Suzie Tanner, Makenzie Sverel and Tyler Griffin, as well as Mountain View Preparatory eighth graders Ashton Bialek-Kling, Charlie Green, Kaleb Hawley, Madi Banks, Emma Hoggard, Michael Mendez and Nicholas Finger.

Ashton won best of show for his study of aerodynamics and parachutes.

More than 90 district students submitted projects, which were reviewed by both teachers and district administrators.