New grant program helps crime victims

COTTONWOOD – To be a victim of a crime can be overwhelming. Many feel isolated, confused, and traumatized.

Cottonwood Police Department Detective James Repp recognized the need for a victim assistant in the Verde Valley after working with other departments and agencies in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

In June 2016, retired law enforcement officer Jack Van Wye helped Repp write a grant for the Victims Assistant Program. In January, Johannah Rutschow began her journey as the victim advocate. So far, she’s helped about 75 people. About 500 people are expected to be helped by the program this year.



The Victims’ Bill of Rights To preserve and protect victims’ rights to justice and due process, a victim of crime has a right: To be treated with fairness, respect, and dignity, and to be free from intimidation, harassment, or abuse, throughout the criminal justice process. To be informed, upon request, when the accused or convicted person is released from custody or has escaped. To be present at and, upon request, to be informed of all criminal proceedings where the defendant has the right to be present. To be heard at any proceeding involving a post-arrest release decision, a negotiated plea, and sentencing. To refuse an interview, deposition, or other discovery request by the defendant, the defendant’s attorney, or other person acting on behalf of the defendant. To confer with the prosecution, after the crime against the victim has been charged, before trial or before any disposition of the case and to be informed of the disposition. To read pre-sentence reports relating to the crime against the victim when they are available to the defendant. To receive prompt restitution from the person or persons convicted of the criminal conduct that caused the victim’s loss or injury. To be heard at any proceeding when any post-conviction release from confinement is being considered. To a speedy trial or disposition and prompt and final conclusion of the case after the conviction and sentence. To have all rules governing criminal procedure and the admissibility of evidence in all criminal proceedings protect victims’ rights and to have these rules be subject to amendment or repeal by the legislature to ensure the protection of these rights. To be informed of victims’ constitutional rights. (A) A victim’s exercise of any right granted by this section shall not be grounds for dismissing any criminal proceeding or setting aside any conviction or sentence. (B) “Victim” means a person against whom the criminal offense has been committed or, if the person is killed or incapacitated, the person’s spouse, parent, child or other lawful representative, except if the person is in custody for an offense or is the accused. (C) The legislature, or the people by initiative or referendum, have the authority to enact substantive and procedural laws to define, implement, preserve and protect the rights guaranteed to victims by this section, including the authority to extend any of these rights to juvenile proceedings. (D The enumeration in the constitution of certain rights for victims shall not be construed to deny or disparage others granted by the legislature or retained by victims.

The victim assistant

The victim assistant is the liaison between the victim, agencies, and local service providers.

The objective is to provide many services to victims of crimes. The advocate provides immediate assistance with obtaining emergency monetary aid, transportation, repair and security services, and medical and counseling services. The advocate also helps victims through such complicated matters like paperwork and the judicial process.

The work is rewarding for Rutschow.

Before she was hired in December, Rutschow previously worked for the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District for six years. She said her degree in psychology is part of the reason why she was attracted to the opportunity. She wanted a way to help out the community and get back into social services.

There are two components to her job. First, she provides a roadmap through the criminal justice and court process. She collaborates with the prosecutor, and can go with the victims to court or go on their behalf. Rutschow also provides any sort of law enforcement advocacy the person needs, such as a police report or helping them file an order of protection.

The second half of her job is to provide the victim with support, both on a personal level and also by connecting them to resources within Cottonwood. Rutschow works closely with the Verde Valley Sanctuary, especially for domestic violence cases, and the new Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center, which provides counseling for people who have been a victim of any sort of crime.

‘No crime too small’

“There is no crime too small,” said Rutschow.

Even people who are victims of what may be considered minor crimes still get contacted to see if they need help.

Sometimes a victim just needs someone to listen to them because they are upset, explained Rutschow.

“Crimes are crimes,” said Van Wye.

Being a victim of any crime can affect a person, and sometimes, deeply.

“I’ve seen Johanna help people in amazing ways already. Its’ been great,” said Repp.

Rutschow helps law enforcement as well. A victim of a crime now has her attention.

“They don’t have to have the divided attention of us while we are trying to work on the case and take care of them,” explained Repp.

From a responder point of view, said Van Wye, a scene has to be secured and cleared by a sworn officer. When an officer has to accompany a victim, there is one less officer to call to respond, he continued.

“With Johanna, she eliminates that step.”

How it started

The Cottonwood Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the Verde Valley to have the Victims Assistant Program.

After working with other agencies, “I realized that we had a big gap in victim services,” said Repp.

After communicating with Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments, he learned about the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant.

The agencies assisted Repp with finding information about the grant, and Van Wye helped Repp to write it.

Van Wye has volunteered at the Cottonwood Police Department Investigations Division for eight years.

“I do whatever needs to be done,” he said.

But he has a personal interest in focusing on the victims of crimes.

“As Chief Gesell would point out, we’ve focused on the perpetrators, but we need to give equivalent time, if not more to victims,” he said. “And again, I’m very proud of this agency and the City of Cottonwood has taken it upon themselves to make this happen.”

About the grant

Cottonwood City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the Department of Public Safety Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant in December 2016.

As stated in a Council agenda, the police department’s proposed Victim Assistance Program and its dedicated full-time victim assistant position are a combined start-up strategic initiative designed to help bolster and alleviate deficient services to the victims of crime in Cottonwood and surrounding areas of the Verde Valley.

Van Wye said the grant is for approximately $75,000. This includes some capital expenditures, Rutschow’s salary and car, and other costs of services.

The car is dedicated to the program, said Van Wye, and is used by Rutschow when she gets called on scene, and to providing transportation to victims and their children to places like the Yavapai County Advocacy Center or court.

“Every victim has the right to be at court and participate in that process,” said Rutschow.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize that Arizona state constitution provides specific victim bill of rights,” Repp added.

The grant also required the trio to undergo a specific amount of training.

“It was very enlightening for me,” said Van Wye of his day and a half training at the Prescott Valley Police Department. “I learned a lot from the advocates in the room.”

Some of the advocates had firsthand experience with being victims themselves.

“They are a very dedicated group,” said Van Wye.

Rutschow will be attending a weeklong grant-funded advocate academy in June.

Where does the money come from?

“It’s not taxpayer money,” explained Repp.

The money comes from people who are fined or forfeit bond money in the federal court system.

This includes corporations, too. For instance, if a pharmaceutical company is found guilty of a crime, and the federal judicial system applies certain fees and fines to them, that money goes into this program, explained Repp.

The money gets distributed to the states, and each state has their own administrators. In Arizona, the Department of Public Safety administers the grants, Repp added. It’s all through the federal judicial system.

“Structurally, DPS is the grant recipient of the federal funds, we are considered a sub-grantee,” said Van Wye.

Helping beyond Cottonwood

The jurisdiction of the program is the Cottonwood Police Department. But under certain circumstances, Rutschow can be available to other agencies as a professional courtesy.

Repp said Rutschow’s services have been requested by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkdale Police Department.

“We are more than happy to help out,” he said.

The program extends beyond the residents of Cottonwood. People who visit can be a victim of a crime.

Rutschow has talked to people from Florida and from other states.

If something happened here, then they are a victim of the Cottonwood Police Department, she said.

Partnerships

If a window is broken during a domestic violence incident, the program partners with people in the community who would get the window replaced – either temporarily or long-term, depending on the situation.

Rutschow partners with service providers in the community such as the Old Town Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, Spectrum, local businesses, and the Yavapai County Family Advocacy Center.

The Advocacy Center is a huge partner for the program, said Repp.

“That’s what it’s all about,” added Van Wye about community partnerships.

“A lot of it is connecting,” said Rutschow.

There are a lot of people who want to help, and willing to do whatever for people in need, she added.

“My job has been connecting people,” she explained. “This happened. What can we do?”

She’s met no resistance.

“People are willing to come together,” she said.

“As you can see, we are very proud of this. Not to toot our own horns, that is not why we are proud. We’re proud because victims are getting there services that they need,” said Van Wye.



Future of the program in the Verde Valley

“The concept has always been there, it’s been a matter of resources,” said Van Wye when asked if the program has been a long time coming.

Repp agreed.

The whole Verde Valley was lacking it, he said.

People have seen what Rutschow has done already, Repp continued.

The detective has been approached by Clarkdale, Camp Verde, and Sedona. All want help this year to apply for their own grants.

“We also selected the perfect candidate for the job,” said Van Wye.

The police department scrutinized a number of applicants, and Rutschow went through rigorous interviewing.

“She’s very good at what she does,” said Van Wye.

“She is,” echoed Repp. “She’s amazing.