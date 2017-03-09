School Board revises Barb U’Ren’s contract

COTTONWOOD – When longtime Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Barb U’Ren announced her plans to step down at the conclusion of the 2016-2017 school year, she said she would be available to the district for consulting and mentoring.
In January, the District’s governing board revised U’Ren’s contract for the 2017-2018 school year from employee status to “one who will provide Contracted Consultation Services to the new superintendent,” U’Ren said.
U’Ren, scheduled to receive $1,500 per month, would be available “by phone, email, and if requested, in person,” she said.
U’Ren will also be available “to assist the superintendent with special projects.”
