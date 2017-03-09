State board paves way for year-round programs for AZ high school sports

Last week the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s legislative council approved year-round practice but Verde Valley coaches either like it or don’t think it will have much of an impact.

By a vote of 39-5, the measure passed, dismantling restrictions on practice for nearly all the AIA’s sports. It goes into effect on July 1 and while football teams can work out as much as they want, they can’t wear helmets or shoulder pads.

Camp Verde athletic director and girls basketball head coach Mark Showers who is a member of the AIA’s executive board, said he thinks it’s a good thing for the Cowboys.

“Different parts of the state and different size schools have different issues,” Showers said. “One of the issues we have as a small rural school is that our kids don’t have the opportunities to be involved in clubs, to have personal trainers, to do many of the things that metro area athletes have the opportunities to do and so it actually for us gives our coaches an opportunity to spend some time with our kids and instruction in various sports and so we’re able to work on some fundamental things for sports that we have never been able to do except for the season of the sport or during the summer.”

While some fear year-round practices could hasten the extinction of multisport athletes, Mingus Union head football and baseball coach Bob Young said it really doesn’t change anything for the Marauders.

“In a small school like ours, I’m big proponent on kids playing multiple sports,” Young said. “The only thing I ask them to do is get in the weight room year round and I don’t care what sport you play, that needs to happen. There won’t be any changes for me, for the programs I coach, I don’t see it having a big impact on us at all.”

Scottsdale Prep Athletic Director Duane Edinger, who voted no, told the Arizona Republic that he’s worried the measure will hurt smaller schools, because they rely on multi sport athletes.

“I think that one of the things that some of the coaches and some of the opponents to this bylaw are saying is that it’s going to force kids to specialize because coaches are going to require kids to play only one sport,” Showers said. “Well that only happens if an administration allows coaches to do that. Our administration does not allow coaches to force kids to specialize and what I tell my coaches is: ‘if you tell kids they can’t play another sport, you’re done coaching at Camp Verde High School.’”

Young said he won’t allow players to be discouraged from playing multiple sports.

“I really want the football players doing other things and I get them in the weight room, that’s my thing in the offseason I don’t want them playing football 12 months out of the year,” said Young, who teaches weights at Mingus as well. “It’s just not good for teenagers to do. I don’t want them playing baseball year round, they get burned out. I want them doing other things and we’ll still be competitive. It’s been that way a long time and as long as they work hard in the weight room, we’ll be competitive.”

Mingus Union senior baseball player and former wrestler Gus Henley said student athletes practice their sports in the offseason anyway, so it’s good to have school coaches in charge of those now.

“I think it’s a good idea, we usually kind of do it off the books and unofficially, but to make it official is kind of a good idea and I think it’s good to make sure teams are ready all year round and stay poised and they don’t have to warm up for the season,” Henley said.

Showers said concerns about fields or courts’ availability becoming an issue with more practices doesn’t apply to Camp Verde because the sports that are in season get priority and he expects the Cowboys coaches to work together and coordinate like during the summer.

Showers said the Camp Verde coaches are “all pretty excited” about the measure and that out of season practice can’t be required and will never be required.

Some people have said that the new by law will empower school coaches against club coaches as club sports continue to increase their power over schools.

Young doesn’t think it will reverse that trend.

Henley also said he didn’t think it would have much impact in that area.

“The sports that are really heavy in club, basketball and baseball, those kids are still going to do that,” Young said. “We’ll go out and we’ll do stuff in the offseason, they play on their traveling teams on the weekend. I don’t have any problem with any of that stuff.”