Mingus soccer standout Auli Hanks takes talents to Salem International

Mingus Union girls soccer senior forward/midfielder Auli Hanks will be taking her talents to West Virginia next fall.

Hanks accepted a full ride scholarship to play at Salem International. Hanks signed her paperwork before Mingus Union’s soccer banquet on Wednesday night so her teammates could be part of it.

Hanks was going to go to Beloit College, an NCAA Division III team in Wisconsin until Salem International offered her the scholarship.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Hanks said. “I didn’t think I’d get one, I thought I’d go to a community college or something like that and I was ecstatic.”

Hanks said she wasn’t expecting a full ride.

“I was expecting to have to get some student loans or something but once they told me, I was excited,” Hanks said.

Salem International is the NCAA’s Division II and competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Last year the Tigers finished 0-15.

American Youth Soccer Organization Region 232 director and Mingus Union JV head coach Lee Canning started coaching Hanks in seventh grade.

“Oh I think it’s outstanding, the amount of effort and desire that she’s always shown,” Canning said. “I’m tickled that someone outside the Verde Valley has tweaked to what a fine player she is.”

In 2017, Hanks was named to the All-Grand Canyon Region second team.

“Auli has been such a role model for this team,” said Mingus Union varsity head coach Andrea Strobel. “She’s been a great asset here and she has a great future ahead of her.”

Hanks said she might go to visit Salem over spring break, if not then then during the summer.

“I haven’t visited there, but I’ve seen pictures and I’ve met the team and talked to the team before,” Hanks said. “So I’ve kinda gotten used to them but I haven’t gone out there personally yet.”

Hanks, who played in midfield and forward for Mingus, will line up as a striker for Salem International.

“I’ve talked to the coach and he’s super excited to have me but he still said there is going to be competition on team, which I like too,” Hanks said.

The NCAA soccer season is September and October.

Canning said Hanks was always the youngest player in the groups.

“So as a senior in high school, it was really gratifying to see her step forward and be the star, but she definitely was,” Canning said.

Canning said Verde Valley athletes going on to the college level is not unheard of and it’s a pleasure to see.

“But it doesn’t happen enough that we get used to it, so it’s always a pleasure to see it happen,” Canning said.