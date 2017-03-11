Obituary: Brenda Lee Hampton 1960-2017

Brenda Lee Hampton, born January 25, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ray and Wanda Jones. Survived by her mother, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Brenda entered into rest February 21, 2017. Brenda had a bigger than life personality, huge heart and was loved by many.
Brenda has “Gone Fishing” and will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life service is being held Sunday March 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.