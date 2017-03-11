Obituary: Brenda Lee Hampton 1960-2017

Brenda Lee Hampton, born January 25, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ray and Wanda Jones. Survived by her mother, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

Brenda entered into rest February 21, 2017. Brenda had a bigger than life personality, huge heart and was loved by many.

Brenda has “Gone Fishing” and will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life service is being held Sunday March 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Information provided by survivors.