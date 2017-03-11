Personal records abound for Mingus at Skydome

Mingus Union track and field racked up a bundle of personal records at the 13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic.

The meet was held at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome at NAU on their indoor track.

Senior Holly Johnson finished third in the 60-meter dash in 8.33 and junior Katelyn Prouty took 11th in 8.70

Johnson also took third in the 200 meters, finishing in 27.52, a personal record. Junior Jonathan Jung took seventh in the 200 meters, running a PR, 24.06.

Sophomore Meg Babcock took second in the 400 meters, setting a personal record in 1:02.82.

Senior Ryan Alexander took third in the 800 meters, running a 1:59.87, a PR.

Sophomore Kendrew Streck took third in the shot put, throwing 43-01.00, a PR

Up next for the Marauders is the Friendship Invitational at Sedona Red Rock on March 22 at 2 p.m.

Senior Auli Hanks said the first two meets went really well for Mingus Union.

“We’ve had two track meets, I’ve only long jumped once so far,” Hanks said. “I haven’t been able to qualify for state yet, but this upcoming track meet I hope to.”