What's Happening: March 12, 2017

Potter’s Hand presents Letters from Luke April 7-9

Potter’s Hand Productions, Sedona’s Christian theatre company, invites you to a FREE Sedona Musical for the entire family! An original musical drama written by a longtime Village resident, Letters from Luke will be performed April 7, 8 & 9 at Historic Wayside Bible Chapel, 401 N SR 89A, Uptown Sedona at 7 pm Friday, and at 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Free parking is available behind the church, by following production signs. For more information, please see www.PottersHandProductions.com or call 928-300-8882.

Community Labyrinth Walk in Sedona

In observance of the church’s holy season of Lent and the approaching vernal equinox, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Sedona is hosting a candlelight community walk of its labyrinth on Saturday, March 18, at 6pm, followed by its regularly scheduled Taizé communion service at 7pm, both at 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive in Sedona.

For more information call St. Andrew’s at 928-282-4577 or go to www.saint-andrews.org.

Walking a labyrinth is an ancient spiritual tradition that invites each person’s quiet individual experience. There is no prescribed religious rite or activity. For some people the walk is a metaphoric pilgrimage. For others it provides peace, healing, or spiritual insight.

St. Andrew’s Taizé worship service involves chant, readings, meditation, and Holy Communion, and is offered every Saturday evening.

Cottonwood Public Library Board to meet March 15

The Cottonwood Public Library Board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, March 15th at 5 p.m. at the Cottonwood Library meeting room. The following topics will be discussed: Approval of minutes, Library Manager’s Report, Youth Services Report, Comic Book Expo Fundraiser, Maintenance-upcoming project, Volunteer Luncheon, Grant Application, Better World Books, Library Advisory Board meeting time and Adult Services.

The board will receive comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Board need not request permission in advance. A three-minute limit per commenter will be observed. Action taken as a result of public comment will be limited to directing staff to study the matter, or scheduling the matter for consideration and decision at a later date, so the matter can be properly placed on an agenda as required by the Arizona open meeting law.

All things digital at Cottonwood Computer Club

Life is becoming ever more digital. To get almost anything done these days, they ask you for an email address, whether you want one or not. Facebook is still optional, at least for now.

The Verde Valley Computer Club exists to help you learn to deal with all things digital.



It was 1952, while in Germany in the U.S. Air Force, that Leo Zuercher learned photography using an Exakta single-lens reflex camera, first produced by a German company in 1933. But the times just keep a’changin.



It was 1999 when Leo learned how to use a computer, thanks to the VVCC. Although he had previously worked integrating electronics and computers for the Air Force, personally using them was another story.



Now Leo uses a digital camera or a smartphone to take photos, loads them onto his computer, and sends them over the internet.



Saturday, March 18th, Leo, who calls himself a “dedicated amateur” will address various digital aspects of photography at the VVCC at 9:30am in the Clemenceau located at the corner of Mingus and Willard in Cottonwood.



All meetings have a Q&A period for discussions on any and all digital topics.

Visitors are welcome.

Meanwhile, the “Apple/Mac people” have gotten together under the auspices of the VVCC and will be meeting the 4th Friday of every month at 5pm at the Clemenceau to discuss any and all issues concerning macOS and IOS (ie. operation systems) and various “iGadgets” (aka. iPhones, iPads and laptops).



The VVCC “Beginners’ Class” is in its third week using 15 new laptops that the club purchased to enable hands-on learning in this 6-week program, geared for “raw recruits” to the computer world. Bill Agnew is a dynamo teacher helping the class to master the mysteries of computers. Call now to get on the list for the next class.

What digital topics interest or mystify you? Check out the club at www.vvcclub.com. Contact the VVCC via email links on the website or by phone at 634-7889.



Tuzigoot National Monument book release and signing

Local author, Rod Timanus, will be releasing his new book on Saturday, March 25, at Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale, Afrom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mr. Timanus is a member of The Western Writers of America, The Alamo Society, The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, The National Museum of the American Indian and The Arizona Historical Society. An avid artist, his artwork, maps and diagrams have appeared in several books. In addition to writing Tuzigoot National Monument, he has written many other books about historical events and people, including an Images of America Book on Montezuma Castle National Monument.

Joining us for the event will also be the Clarkdale Historical Society. Stop by their display area to learn about the town of Clarkdale’s amazing history as well as their connection to Tuzigoot Pueblo. The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is dedicated to telling stories of our small town. For more information about this organization, visit their website at www.clarkdaleheritage.org

The event is sponsored by Western National Parks Association, the non-profit education partner for over 71 national parks and monuments. All proceeds from sales through WNPA outlets, go toward programs, products and services that enrich visitor experience.

Regular admission fees apply but there is no additional charge for the special program. All Federal recreation passes are accepted, including the annual, access, senior and military pass; children age 15 and under are no fee.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Library Advisory Board Meeting

Cottonwood Community Library’s Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 in the library’s meeting room.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

The Cottonwood Community Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. Call 928-634-7559 for more information.

Vanished Arizona at Cornville Historical Society meeting

The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the First Southern Baptist Church, located at 11340 Circle Drive, in Cornville.

The program will feature a reenactment of military travel adventures in territorial Arizona, based on the classic book Vanished Arizona, written by Martha Summerhayes.



The couple, Army Officer Jack Summerhayes and his wife Martha, will be re-enacted by society board member Don Godard and his fiancée, Chris Nelson.



The business meeting will include the annual progress report, financial report, budget approval and election of board members. Continuing board members are Janet Cassagio, Diana Stipek, Cindy Snyder, Don Godard, Nita Rinehart and Don Welcome. Candidates for re-election to two-year terms are Cheryl Chamberlain, Veronica Moody and Muffy Vallely. Nominations will be welcome at the annual meeting. Refreshments will be served.

Board members meet five times each year and take the summer off. From fall through spring, they work on projects like research, publications, post office restoration, fundraisers and community events. New members are always welcome to join and participate.

For information, call Muffy Vallely at 639-9558 or go to www.cornville-historical-society.org.

Caring about endangered species

Join Lynne Nemeth, executive director of the Flagstaff Arboretum at the March 15 Audubon Society meeting for an informative talk about endangered species in Arizona.

The meeting will be held at the Sedona Public Library in the Community Room at 7 p.m. The Sedona Public Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road. The meeting is free and open to all.

Lynne Nemeth has been executive director of the Arboretum at Flagstaff since February of 2013. Prior to moving to Flagstaff in 2006, she served as Executive Director of the Howard County Conservancy, a land trust and environmental education center in Maryland. She has an extensive background as a non-profit administrator, and has worked for environmental, health, human services, and arts organizations.

Become a military/veteran resource navigator

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Arizona Coalition for Military Families to bring Resource Navigator Training to the Verde Valley from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building, located at 199 S. 6th St.

Training is free, but registration is required. Anyone who wants to be part of ensuring that there is no wrong door and no wrong person for Arizona’s service members, veterans and their families can sign up for the training.

Training is conducted by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families and is made possible by the partnership of the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Family & Faith, AHCCCS and other public and private sector partners.

To register for Military/Veterans Resource Navigator Training, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Imagination Library celebrates fifth anniversary

Preschool children and their parents are invited to a special party at the Sedona Public Library from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Verde Valley’s Imagination Library — five years of free books for children.

Balloons, treats and a surprise will make story time will be very special.



Five years ago, registration for the Imagination Library sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sedona began with a launch party at Sedona Public Library’s two locations, West Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek. Soon each registered child began receiving a free, age-appropriate book in the mail from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

In July 2016, the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona awarded the Rotary Club of Sedona a $25,000 grant to partially fund the first year of expansion to the entire Verde Valley. With additional support from the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks and Rotary Club of the Verde Valley, the number of children served has increased from 400 to more than 1,200 in the past eight months.

Parents in the Verde Valley can sign up for the Imagination Library at imaginationlibrary.com. There is no cost or obligation.

The Rotary Club of Sedona is an affiliate of Rotary International, made up of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

For more information about the Imagination Library contact Jean Barton at 612-750-1745.

To learn more about Sedona Public Library programs for children call 928-282-7714.

Mingus softball homerun club

The 2017 Mingus Softball Golf Tournament will be held on April 8 at the Oak Creek Country Club. Tee Time is at 9 a.m.

Tournament Fee is $100.00 per player and includes green fees, cart, burger bar meal and dessert. Format is four-person scramble. Hole sponsor is $100 per hole.

Money raised will support Mingus Union High School’s softball program, due to the school’s budget constraints. Each year, the softball budget is drastically impacted, making fund raisers more important than ever.

In the past, fundraisers have provided the team with essential new equipment, uniforms, tournament travel, a new scoreboard, and field maintenance and repair.

Raffle items will be available as well as many silent auction items. Donations are still needed. Contact Nancy Zielinksi at zski@npgcable.com.

Mail checks and entry forms to Mingus Softball Homerun Club, PO Box 2281 Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Free summer robotics camps for middle-school youth at Verde Valley, Prescott Yavapai College

Yavapai College is now accepting applications for its popular and free summer robotics camps for middle school-aged girls and boys.

A camp for building and operating underwater robots is June 5-8 at the YC Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) adjacent to the Prescott Airport in Prescott.

BotBrain camps featuring competitions with educational robots are June 12-15 at CTEC and June 19-22 at the college’s Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale.

More information and registration forms are available online by visiting: www.yc.edu/RoboCamp2017.

Direct questions to camp director Rick Peters, rick.peters@yc.edu.

Registration is requested by April 7. Space is limited.

League of Women Voters presents medical aid in dying program

“Medical Aid in Dying” will be the subject of the March Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley on Monday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sedona Community Center, located at 2615 Melody Lane.

Leesa Stevens, Northern Arizona contact for Compassion and Choices Arizona, will be the featured speaker. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information about the March 20 program, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Cattleman’s Weekend, Arizona Ranch Remuda sale

Cattleman’s Weekend, featuring a ranch horse sale, cow sale, two bull sales, and western trade show, is set for Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.

The event will take place at the Prescott Livestock Auction located 5-1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley.

Friday’s activities kick off with the opening of the Cattleman’s Trade Show in the big tent next to the auction barn at 10 a.m. The trade show features trucks, western art, western clothing and jewelry, livestock and vet supplies, cattle working equipment, tack and equine supplies, custom boots, leatherwork and crafts.

The 19th annual Arizona Ranch Remuda Sale also takes place Friday at 6 p.m. The horses will be sifted for soundness at the roping arena at 8 a.m., then shown and judged working cattle at 10 a.m. This year approximately 25 horses will sell, including ranch-raised broke horses and a few select registered yearlings. The sale is strictly invitational, and all horses are required to come from legitimate working ranches and cowboys.

The 25th annual Replacement Heifer Sale also takes place on Friday, right before the horse sale at 4 p.m., offering cattle producers the opportunity to add bred and open females and pairs to their herds. Saturday the trade show opens at 9 a.m. The 17th annual Arizona Angus Association Bull Sale starts at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the 29th annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale. Over 250 horses, cows and bulls will sell over the weekend.

For more information call Prescott Livestock Auction at 928/445-9571.

The Verde Thumbs Gardeners

Come join beginning gardeners and those who have experience growing veggies in the beautiful Verde Valley on March 14.

It’s time to plant seeds and put seedlings in for the spring garden. Meeting is at 6 p.m. at Pine Shadows Clubhouse, located at 2050 W. SR 89A in Cottonwood. Bring a friend.



For more information, call Janice Montgomery at 634-7172.

The Verde Valley Seed Library is open every other Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library. The Library will be closed April 1, so the Seed Library will be closed also. There are lots of free veggie, herbs and flower seeds.

Maude, Billy & Mr. D

From the heart and soul of the old Southwest comes a folk opera by Arizona’s First Lady of song and sass, Katie Lee.

‘Maude, Billy and Mr. D’ is a timeless treasure that is being produced by The Blue Rose Theater of Prescott and will be performed on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mingus Union High School Theater in Cottonwood.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.



‘Maude, Billy and Mr. D’ whisks one away on a wild journey of romance, risk and revelation, destined to discover whether true love can overcome the power of death.

The show features performances by some of Arizona’s premier musical talents including Tommy Anderson, Chloe Davis, Jody Drake, Peter McLaughlin and Kathleen Williamson.



Don’t miss this opportunity to experience how the West was sung through the singular storytelling style of Katie Lee, one of the unique voices in the pantheon of great American folk singers, brought to life by an outstanding professional cast.



For more information or to purchase tickets, call 928-899-5472. Also visit our Facebook page at “Maude, Billy and Mr. D by Katie Lee.”

