Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Celtic music by Meadowlark in Sedona this Thursday, March 16. Offering an exciting mix of jigs, reels, and airs, Meadowlark serves up an engaging mix of traditional and contemporary Celtic music for this Pre-St. Patrick’s Day event performance.

Featuring Sedona favorite Rick Cyge on guitar and mandolin and Lynn “Ally” Trombetta on flute and Irish whistles, Meadowlark’s performance will take place from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m at the Golden Goose American Grill.

Meadowlark performs traditional tunes, original and contemporary pieces and popular favorites as featured in “Riverdance” and “Celtic Woman.”

Locals will recognize fingerstyle guitarist, Rick Cyge from his weekly performances on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays at The Golden Goose as well as other venues all around Sedona and Cottonwood. He founded the group “Meadowlark” in 1993 with flutist, Lynn Trombetta as the original house band for The Farm at South Mountain, a small outdoor café in a beautiful pecan orchard in Phoenix where they performed Celtic music.



They quickly evolved into creating their own music inspired by the natural settings to which they were drawn. The duo retained their Celtic underpinnings and became known for their performances of instrumental compositions inspired by the desert southwest region, including “Creek Spirit”, written about Trombetta’s childhood experience in Oak Creek near Sedona, where the sounds from her flute played on high, was carried away through the canyon.



Meadowlark is the core of the group, “Ally & the Boys” enjoyed by audiences in previous years at the Sedona St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival and the Marketplace Café’s St. Patrick’s Day events. Visit www.MeadowlarkMusic and www.RickCyge.com for more information.

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations (strongly suggested) and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.