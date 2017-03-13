Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘A Contemporary Evening’ March 19

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, March 19 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “A Contemporary Evening” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



The Bolshoi takes on a new challenge with works by three masters of modern and contemporary choreography.

For the first time, the company performs “The Cage” by legendary Academy Award-winning choreographer Jerome Robbins. Together with Harald Lander’s homage to classical ballet in “Études” and Alexei Ratmansky’s colorful folklore-inspired “Russian Seasons”, “A Contemporary Evening” brings some of the best dancers in the world together with masters of contemporary choreography.



The result promises to be an outstanding synthesis of Robbins’s energy, Lander’s virtuosity, and Ratmansky’s witty brilliance in a programming first.

The Bolshoi bursts with vivid life and bright spirits in this brilliantly choreographed smash.

“A Contemporary Evening” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.