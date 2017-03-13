Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List

March 13, 2017
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline

  6. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  7. The Whistler, John Grisham

  8. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

  9. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney

  10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  3. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  4. Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari

  5. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

  6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

  7. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

  8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  9. The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking

  10. Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  3. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  4. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  5. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman

  6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  7. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  8. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  9. The Summer Before the War, Helen Simonson

  10. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  3. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. Originals, Adam Grant

  6. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  7. Why We March: Signs of Protest and Hope

  8. Dark Money, Jane Mayer

  9. Why I March

  10. Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American Ciity, Matthew Desmond

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis

  6. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  7. The Black Widow, Daniel Silva

  8. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

  9. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  10. The Apartment, Danielle Steel

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  2. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  3. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  6. The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life, Kwame Alexander

  7. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

  8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  10. Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)

YOUNG ADULT

  1. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  2. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth

  3. Caraval, Stephanie Garber

  4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  6. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly

  7. City of Saints & Thieves, Natalie C. Anderson

  8. We Are Okay, Nina LaCour

  9. The United States Constitution: What It Says, What It Means

  10. Everything Everything, Nicola Yoon