Inspiring Beginnings with Meg Munro at Creative Gateways

When artist Meg Munro embarked on a Spanish language immersion program in 1984, she never imagined that she would end up calling Mexico home for over 30 years.



Puerto Vallarta captured her heart and Mexico gave her the cultural freedom to take a different path. On this enchanting journey she was able to re-create herself and develop her voice as an artist.

This weekend, from Thursday, March 16 Sunday, March 19, Creative Gateways Gallery introduces Meg’s newest series with Inspiring Beginnings. The public is invited to join them and meet Munro at the opening reception on Thursday the 16th from 6-8pm.



Munroe works exclusively with watercolor. Her vivid paintings are known for their signature glowing images. Using an underpainting technique, she deftly creates an almost ‘stained glass’ effect, lighting up the bright colors and highlighting her distinctive subjects. Her work is in both public and private collections internationally including Saks 5th Avenue in Fort Meyers and Orlando Florida. She has also been exhibited at the Peter Gray Museum in Puerto Vallarta.



Spirituality, healing and the connection of art with the divine intertwine in her richly intricate work. She is currently working on Apparitions, a series recording the invisible nature that lies behind the visible world. She says of the series “I am painting the relationship, as I understand it, of The Divine to Creation.”

Focusing on the archetypal energy of the virgin and the mother, she incorporates religious iconography into lush natural scenes.



The pieces are a reflection of her own spiritual journey and her hope is that viewers will be inspired to reclaim their connection with the nurturing mother energy that surrounds us.

“These paintings are food for my soul. ” Meg states “Making my art has been directly proportionate to finding my voice.”

The public is invited to join Creative Gateways Gallery on Thursday, March 16 from 6-8 p.m., to meet this engaging artist at the opening reception for Inspiring Beginnings and enjoy a lively discussion about her inspiration and journey. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2016 by Pilisa Rainbow Lady, the working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

Their intention is to create an open community where cross-pollination of ideas and spontaneous collaborations can flourish.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona.

For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.