Jones, Schadler shine on national stage

The stock of Arizona female middle distance running spiked dramatically over the weekend.

Former Desert Vista standout Dani Jones, now a sophomore at University of Colorado, claimed one individual and one relay gold in the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend at College Station, Texas.

Friday, Jones ran a 4:31 1600-meter anchor leg in the distance medley relay to give Colorado a dramatic come-from-behind victory over PAC-12 rivals Stanford and Oregon.

Jones moved from 9th place in the final 400 meters of the race to run down’s Oregon frosh Katie Rainsberger and Stanford’s Elise Cranny to claim the Colorado win by a scant 2-hundredths of a second.

Jones utilized similar last-lap racing tactics to claim her second NCAA championship Friday with a 9:09.20 clocking over 3000 meters. Missouri’s Karissa Schweizer was second in 9:09.33 and Rainsberger, who competed at this distance in last summer’s World Junior Championships, was third in 9:09.87.

As a high school runner in Arizona, Jones set still-standing state records at 1600 meters, 1 mile and 3200 meters. She ran 8 of the 15 fastest high school miles in Arizona history.

Also over the weekend, Rio Rico standout senior Allie Schadler competed in the New Balance Indoor High School National Championships at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.

Schadler, a 10-time Arizona state champion in track and cross country, finished fourth in the girls championship 2-mile with a 10:13.74 clocking. Combined indoors/outdoors, Schadler’s time is the fastest 2-mile in Arizona history by nearly 6 seconds. The prior best clocking in state history was 10:19.53 by Sara Gorton in 1999.

Converting Schadler’s time to the outdoor state standard distance of 3200 meters gives her a time of 10:10.18, which is just 1.4 seconds off Jones all-time best.

Colorado’s Brie Oakley. who won the Nike Cross Nationals high school national championship in cross country last fall, won the race in 9:56.06.

Another massive throw by Turner Washington

In other Arizona track highlights over the weekend, Tucson Canyon del Oro senior Turner Washington improved his seasonal best in the shot put with a 64-feet, 10.5-inch heave in a March 8 three-way meet with Marana and Sabino.

Washington’s throw is an inch behind the state’s best shot put performance this season, by Tyson Jones of Desert Edge High School. Jones and Washington are the state’s No. 5 and No. 6 performers in the event in Arizona history. The Arizona record in the shot put – 69-3 by North High School’s Dallas Long – has been on the books since 1958, the longest standing state record in Arizona history.

New state record in Girls 4X400

Earlier this season, Chandler High School came within 17-hundredths of a second of the state record in the girls 4X400-meter relay.

Friday, the Chandler girls shattered that record at the Brophy AMDG Invitational with a 3:48.88 clocking, marking the first time ever in Arizona that a girls 4X400 team has dipped under 3-minutes, 50-seconds.

Ironically, the record the Chandler team eclipsed was set by another Chandler High School quartet in 2012. In fact, Chandler owners seven of the 10 fastest times in Arizona history in the girls 4X400-meter relay.

Girls 4 x 400 Meters all-time state bests

Chandler, 2017, 3:48.88

Chandler, 2012, 3:50.83

Chandler, 2017, 3:51.00

South Mountain, 2005, 3:51.02

Chandler, 2016, 3:51.02

Chandler, 2013, 3:51.05

South Mountain, 2006, 3:51.72

Westview, 1997, 3:51.83

Chandler, 2003, 3:51.84

Chandler, 2006, 3:52.31

Boys Shot Put all-time state bests

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 69-3

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 67-2

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 67-0.5

Dallas Long, North, 1958, 66-1.5

Larry Hendershot, Washington, 1962, 65-6

Jim Camp, Paradise Valley, 1982, 64-11.50

Tyson Jones, Desert Edge, 2017, 64-11.5

Turner Washington, CDO, 2017, 64-10.50

Dwight Johnson, Tempe, 1987, 64-7.75

Brian Muir, Sunnyslope, 1979, 64-5