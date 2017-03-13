Rockin’ the Red Rocks at Sound Bites Grill

The musical menu offerings are quite impressive this week at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill. Wednesday, Dariux Lux from London performs solo. He is a really talented singer/songwriter who now resides in Sedona.

Thursday Anthony Mazzella performs his Legends of Guitar Concert, Friday Night is dancing with Flashback Fridays by the Robin Miller Trio performing classic 70’s and 80’s, Saturday the World Famous Esteban performs and Sunday an up an coming Americana Country band from California is on tour in the Southwest.

Thursday Night, March 16, 7 p.m., the Legends Of Guitar Concert featuring world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella starts off the weekend. Anthony performs the music of: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Santana, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, U2, Iron Maiden, Michael Hedges, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Van Halen, Segovia and more.

Mazzella is highly aware of the seductive relationship between the guitarist, his instrument, and its hypnotic effect upon the audience: “When I play, my guitar becomes an extension of my body. My movements during an epic song are a sensual visual, no doubt. I feel like a guitarist has to be passionate about playing, because it is the hardest instrument to play well.” Mazzella should know. His skill easily matches the legends he pays tribute to like Carlos Santana, U2’s “The Edge”, and David Gilmour of Pink Floyd - and like all the greats, he has labored since childhood to master his craft.

Doors open at 5:30 and show time is 7pm. Dinner menu is available all night.

Saturday night, Esteban returns with his daughter Teresa Joy on violin, Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keyboards. This hypnotic Sedona concert is one not to be missed. Esteban’s classical and flamenco guitar accompanied by the band makes for a very special evening.

Esteban is one of the few remaining classically trained students of Master Andres Segovia, the Father of the Guitar. And all the while during his studies in Spain, Esteban immersed himself in the local flamenco clubs. From this experience he creates a truly unique style that has brought him accolades from around the world.

Esteban’s passion and explosive style of playing is a must see live, and accompanied by his daughter, violinist Teresa Joy, they weave a beautiful mosaic of music from their hearts to yours. Each performance is a truly unique experience, and can never be duplicated. From classical, to the golden age of rock n roll, you will be transported on a musical journey that will enliven the spirit.

This up-close and intimate Esteban Sedona Concert is happening Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m. There is limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee a seat. If you want VIP seating in the first two rows and four to eight feet away from Esteban than purchase the VIP Dinner package.

Sunday, March 19, on tour from California is an Americana Country band named CALICO. The name is short for California Country. The thought-provoking, tightly harmonized songs of founder/leaders Manda Mosher and Kirsten Proffit exist in a continuum with the seminal form Gram Parsons famously dubbed Cosmic American Music.

The band won Americana Album of the Year for Rancho California - 2014 Los Angeles Music Awards and National Touring Artist of the Year - 2013 Los Angeles Music Awards. Their music is influenced by Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Jackson Browne just to name a few.

We’re passionate about carrying on the tradition by incorporating our influences, but through a new lens,” says Proffit. “The reason our music comes across as honest is because we’re not trying to be anything but ourselves -- this is who we are and what we do. We’ve been lucky enough to have that California sound permeates who we are since our childhoods.”

The band partners are California natives with back stories so perfectly complementary they could’ve been scripted, the screenwriter inevitably rendering their predestined intersection as “second-generation hippie meets showbiz kid.”

Proffit’s parents were nomadic hippies who roamed from Santa Cruz to Majorca, Spain, and back again with their little girl in tow. Mosher’s family on her mother’s side has been in California since the wagon-train era, while her grandfather was writer and creator of classic sitcoms including Leave It to Beaver and The Munsters. One key ingredient the two sets of parents had in common was their record collections, which shaped the two youngsters’ sensibilities in a profound and lasting way.

You will hear some of the album Sunday March 19th at Sound Bites Grill from 6-9pm. Cover charge for the show is only $15. Seating is first come first serve so we suggest you come early to get a better seat.

Sound Bites Grill located in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Vacation Club Shopping Center; all 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com