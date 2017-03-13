Sedona Hub presents Traveling North from Australia

Red Earth Theatre and Sedona Arts Center present the third in the Reader’s Theatre ‘Reflections Through Theatre’ series with a tartly sweet, thoughtful and funny play from Australia.

Traveling North, written by David Williamson, is directed by fellow Australian and personal friend, Gerard Maguire, now living in Sedona.

The things many of us struggle with are not always earth shattering on a national level, but perhaps it is how cope with those smaller upheavals in our lives that informs how we manage the greater worldly issues.

Renowned Australian playwright David Williamson has always tackled the everyday challenges of his countrymen and women with a sharp eye, keen sense of irony and ultimately a humanity that makes his stories universal. Traveling North is such a play – set in Australia where Traveling North means leaving the cold climes of the Melbourne in the South and heading up to sunny Queensland.

Williamson is a prolific writer whose major stage works include The Club, The Department, Traveling North, The Perfectionist, Emerald City, Money and Friends and Brilliant Lies. Recent work has included Dead White Males, a satirical approach to postmodernism and university ethics; Up for Grabs, which starred Madonna in its London premiere. Williamson is also a screen writer including television, films and adapting his own work for film.

Williamson has been described as “Australia’s most enduringly popular social comedy writer ….keenly observant and satirical.” (Sydney Morning Herald) and after working many of the Williamson plays Maguire is delighted to share Traveling North with Sedona.

When Helen and Sophie’s widowed mother takes up so with an older man (he is 70, she’s in her 50s) they are not thrilled. It doesn’t help that he is opinionated, self-centered and not only takes her away but then develops a heart condition. His daughter is more forgiving but is also capable of speaking a few home-truths.

How families deal with not just the aging of their parents but also that they fall in love and embark on a ‘second time round’ giddiness is the subject of this play. It also explores the idea that there is always an opportunity to grow up - as adult children, as parents and as adults who have a second chance at an intimate relationship.

Gerard Maguire not only directs but also reads the role of Frank with (also an Australian) Kate Hawkes as his daughter. Michelle Lambeau reads Frances with Michelle Sugarman and Katie King as her anxious daughters. John Crawford is Frank’s long suffering doctor and Joe Drew the endlessly cheerful neighbor.

Presented in a simple stripped-down Reader’s Theatre setting at the Sedona Hub, the reading will be followed by discussion and opportunity to reflect on how this play perhaps provides insight into our lives here today. Join us at 7 p.m. on Tuesday 21st for Traveling North. It might be upside down but we can recognize ourselves in the antipodean mirror.

If You Go ...

• What: Traveling North – a play reading #3 Reflections Through Theatre

• When: Tuesday March 21st at 7 p.m.

• Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd)

• How much: Suggested Donation: $5

• More info: www.redearththeatre.org/www.sedonahub.org