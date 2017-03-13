Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival promises a weekend of fun for everyone

CAMP VERDE – The Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is a weekend of fun for folks with just about any particular taste.

Events include the Pecan & Wine Festival, Verde Valley Archaeology Fair, Verde River Runoff canoe and kayak race, as well as a trifecta of 1860s-stylized baseball.

Rest assured, there is plenty to both see and do at Camp Verde’s first signature event of the year, held this year on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Pecans …

The annual Pecan Pie Contest is back. At 11 a.m. Sunday under the Ramada by the soccer field, three judges will vote for their favorite pecan pies.

The criteria is simple. Only homemade pecan pies; no store brought pies allowed.

Anyone interested in entering the contest needs to bring their pies to the Ramada between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, March 19. And don’t forget to include the recipe.

Judges will select first place, second place and third place contest winners, who will receive $50, $35 and $25, respectively.

Also, contestants must pick up their pie dishes by 1 p.m. Sunday, provided their pie was brought in a container that cannot be thrown away.

For more information, visit www.campverdepromotions.org.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Gazebo, Camp Verde Promotions will also stage a hands-on activity to make creative things from pecans.

… and wine …

If numerology is your ticket, well this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival – now in its 17th year – will host 17 wineries who will feature their best vintage both Saturday and Sunday at the big wine tent located on the downtown soccer field.

Sponsored by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, the wine tent will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

For $15, receive a commemorative wine glass and six tasting tickets. Participating wineries will pour wine samples and also sell their product by the glass, bottle or case.

Tickets will be available at the tent’s entrance.

For more information, visit www.verdevalleywine.org.

… and song

For those who like live music, local performers Dave Rice, Skunky Ron, and the Cheap Sunglasses Band will perform outside the wine tent.

Rice, playing Americana/Country music, will perform Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., the Cheap Sunglasses Band will play their brand of classic rock, blues and country music.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Skunky Ron will play his uniquely styled Skunk-a-Billy music.

Verde River Runoff

The annual Verde River Runoff will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. Saturday with a 10-mile canoe/kayak race on the Verde River from the White Bridge River Access Point to Beasley Flat, a U.S. Forest Service recreation area. White Bridge is located two miles east of I-17 on SR 260 at the corner of S. Quarterhorse Lane.

For folks who enjoy riparian adventures but prefer a shorter voyage, the runoff also launches at 10 a.m. from the Clear Creek River Access Point, also ending at Beasley Flat.

River difficulty is considered class I-II.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. join the River Runoff awards celebration behind the Camp Verde Community Center, located at 395 S. Main St.

Entry fee is $50 per participant. For more information about the runoff, visit http://vrvno.org.

ArchaeoMadness: Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month is celebrated in March each year. Of course, so is the college basketball tournament known affectionately as March Madness.

The fine folks of the Archaeological Institute of America coined the phrase ArchaeoMadness as a way of celebrating all things archaeological.

With lectures, demonstrations, exhibits, displays, arts and crafts – and movies both short and feature-length, the Verde Valley Archaeology Center has quite the schedule of events planned for its annual Verde Valley Archaeology Fair, which includes the annual International Archaeology Film Festival and the annual American Indian Art Show.

The Archaeology Fair is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Lectures will be held in Town Hall Room 106, the art show in the community center gymnasium on Hollamon Street, and all films shown in Town Hall Room 204.

Visit www.verdevalleyarchaeology.org for more information.

Vintage Base Ball

Saturday on the parade grounds of Fort Verde State Historic Park, folks will play baseball just like they did 150 years ago.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Fort Verde Excelsiors will play the first of three games, with additional Vintage Base Ball game times at noon and 2 p.m.

For a real, live interactive event, anyone interested in joining in and playing baseball like it was played in 1860 can take part in the Fort Verde Excelsiors games by visiting the Fort Verde museum building or by calling 928-567-3275.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde.

Entrance to Fort Verde is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 13, free to anyone ages 6 and younger.

Visit https://azstateparks.com/fort-verde/events for more information.

Pickles and pies

Maybe pickles and pies don’t go together on a plate, but each year the Verde Valley Questers sell their homemade sweet treats, as well as homemade sweet and spicy pickles to raise money to restore the Historic Hance House on Coppinger Street.

At the Cook Shack from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until all sold out, the Questers will have their treats available for purchase.

Parking

There’s parking spots up and down Main Street. But since spaces are somewhat limited, a shuttle will be available to take folks from the Bashas’ parking lot to and from the festival on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is organized each year by Camp Verde Promotions, a 501 (c) 3 volunteer-driven organization whose objective is to provide events for the “pleasure and benefit of the town residents, businesses and merchants as well as visitors,” according to the organization’s website.

For more information about Camp Verde Promotions, or to help organize, set up and break down events, call 928-301-0922 or 928-300-0179.

Or visit www.campverdepromotions.org.

Schedule of events

Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

(Schedule always subject to change)

Saturday, March 18

10 a.m. until 6 p.m. – Vendors on the downtown soccer field

10 a.m. – Verde River Runoff, at White Bridge and Clear Creek access points

10 a.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Lecture ‘Gerry Ehrhardt: The General Crook Trail’ at Town Hall, Room 106

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film Square Holes: ‘Kolb Archaeological and Education Project’, at Town Hall, Room 204

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ancient Indian Technology Display & Presentation, at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Wine tents open

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles

All day – Pecan launch (children 10 and younger must be accompanied by adult); soccer field

11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Live music by Dave Rice, outside wine tent

11:30 a.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium

Noon to 2 p.m. – Film ‘Naachtun: The Forgotten Mayan City’, at Town Hall, Room 204

Noon – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Tod Bostwick: The Verde Salt Mine’ at Town Hall, Room 106

12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazebo

1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

2 p.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music by Cheap Sunglasses Band, outside wine tent

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Michael Zajac: Reconstructing the Lupanar’, at Town Hall, Room 106

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Four Archaeological short films, at Town Hall, Room 204

2:30 p.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium

3:30 p.m. – Verde River Runoff awards ceremony, at soccer field

Sunday, March 19

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film ‘Helluva Way To Treat A Soldier ’, at Town Hall, Room 204

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wine tents open

10 a.m. until they sell out – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles

10 a.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Ted Neff: Grand Archaeology, at Town Hall, Room 106

11 a.m. – Judging of the Pecan Pie Baking Contest, at Ramada by the soccer field

11:30 a.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dennis Gilpin: The Cavates of Cosmos Mindeleff’, at Town Hall, Room 106

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Film ‘Saving Mes Aynak’, at Town Hall, Room 204

12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazeboandsHan

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Live music by Skunky Ron, outside wine tent

1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Jaime Awe: Human Response to Environmental Stress and Collapse of Ancient Maya Civilization’, at Town Hall, Room 106

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Film ‘First Footprints’, at Town Hall, Room 204

2:30 p.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium